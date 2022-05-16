Nike Athlete Ambassadors Weigh In

WWD asked some of Nike’s star athletes the following question: How has Nike and sport played a role in your life to take action to create a better world?

Li Na, 2019 Zhang Yunke/AP

“Over the years, I’ve seen how deeply Nike listens to the voice of the athlete. From supporting me on the court to teaming up in expanding sport for new generations, our partnership has grown and deepened. I can’t predict what the future of sport will look like, but I know Nike will continue listening and growing with its athletes.” — Li Na, two-time Grand Slam tennis champion

“Over the course of my career and my time here at Nike, to see a building named after me is surreal. Together, we push what it means to continually innovate and break the timeline of what they say is your prime.” — LeBron James, four-time NBA champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist on the opening of the LeBron James Innovation Center, home of the Nike Sport Research Lab

Mia Hamm, 1999 John Biever/AP

“Nike supported me from the beginning, and we’ve realized so many dreams together. Winning championships. Breaking barriers. Growing sport for women and girls, and for everyone they inspire. I hope what our journey shows is that even the most daring dreams are possible.” — Mia Hamm, two-time Olympic gold medalist and FIFA World Cup champion soccer player

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, center Courtesy of Nike

“It’s not just about winning medals, breaking records and overcoming barriers, it’s about the stories that will be told.” — Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, two-time Olympic gold medalist, four-time world champion sprinter

Alex Morgan, 2021 Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire/AP

“With Nike, it’s been great to be able to brainstorm together and be in meeting rooms with people that actually do hear the athlete’s perspective and where the athlete feels like their contributions can be the most authentic.” — Alex Morgan, three-time Olympian and two-time medalist USA Soccer

“As a longtime partner of the brand, I have learned that Nike sets goals and then achieves them. They start each quarter with intentions and plans. Nike taught me that planning your business and having long-term goals are super important.” — Serena Williams, record-breaking tennis champion and entrepreneur

Paula Badosa, 2022 Manu Fernandez/AP

“Growing up, it’s hard not to remember all the amazing sporting moments that involve the Swoosh. Nike has always worked with the best of each generation. And I’m really proud that they can see some of these past champions in me. It’s a pleasure to be with Nike.” — Paula Badosa, Spanish tennis star

Jerry Rice, 2021 Jed Jacobsohn/AP

“Nike is the best organization around. It’s all about family. You know they are supporting you 100 percent. They are going to put you in a position where you can win.” — Jerry Rice, NFL all-time leader in receptions, yards and touchdowns

Ibtihaj Muhammad, 2016 Vincent Thian/AP

“I believe that sport is a vehicle that can be used to change the world. I think having female athletes be a part of these conversations is so integral, not just in Nike’s development as a company, but in sport development in general.” — Ibtihaj Muhammad, Olympic medalist, American saber fencing