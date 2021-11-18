×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: November 18, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Prada Targets 4.5B Euro Sales in Medium Term

Fashion

Jonathan Anderson Handpicks All the Art for Loewe’s ‘Cozy’ Boutiques

Fashion

As Her Rouje Label Turns Five, Even Jeanne Damas Is Over French Girl Style

Nike Offering FIT ADV Technology in All Product Categories

The product was launched with the WNBA earlier this year and is now being rolled out.

Nike FIT ADV sports bra.
The Nike FIT ADV sports bra.

It’s been 30 years since Nike created its Functional Innovative Technologies, or FIT, apparel that offered three distinct performance features: Dri-FIT to wick away sweat, Storm-FIT to protect against wind and rain, and Therma-FIT, to retain warmth.

Although these technologies seem commonplace three decades later, they were viewed as groundbreaking at the time.

“The original intent that was that we were going to deliver technologies that allowed athletes to perform better because the product that they were wearing would respond to what’s happening in their body,” said Janett Nichol, vice president of apparel innovation for Nike.

Earlier this year, Nike quietly launched FIT Advanced, or FIT ADV, with the WNBA and is now rolling the technology out beyond elite performance product to all manner of performance and lifestyle apparel. That includes everything from T-shirts and sports bras to highly technical outerwear across running and training, as well as the fall ACG line, Nike’s outdoor-inspired performance collection.

Related Galleries

FIT ADV was created after significant athlete testing at the newly opened LeBron James Innovation Center at Nike’s headquarters in Oregon, determining how much a person sweats and where and which parts of the body are most vulnerable to wind and cold. Those learnings were then collated into digital designs intended to cool, warm or protect the athlete on the parts of the body where they need it most, according to Nichol. “It’s one seamless garment that works as a comprehensive performance system.”

An example is the Nike Alpha Ultrabreathe with Dri-FIT ADV sports bra that features cooling and wicking mesh in high heat and sweat zones.

A Nike Storm-FIT ADV jacket.
A Storm-FIT ADV jacket.

But in addition to the updated performance features, Nike is calling out the attributes through the use of fashionable design features such as different colors.

“That’s where the ‘advanced’ comes in,” Nichol said. “It’s the ability to get incredibly specific and prescriptive about where technologies need to be, and then to have a little fun with how those technologies show up — say, highlighting the cooling zones with a pop of color, which, visually, can be compelling and beautiful.”

These updates are expected to appeal to all consumers, whether they’re wearing the product to walk the dog or race a triathlon. “In the past,” Nichol said, “we used to focus on elite athletes,” she said. But Nike’s mantra is that: “If you have a body you’re an athlete,” so FIT ADV is being offered across sportswear and performance so the wearer can focus on their movements and performance and “not be distracted by the elements.”

Nur Abbas, Nike design director of men’s apparel for ACG, said the fall product that is being introduced was tested on Iceland’s glaciers and ice caves where it faced extreme cold, wind and moisture, and those insights were blended with the data obtained from the lab to create the Lunar Lake puffer, which offers varying amounts of insulation in zones where it is needed the most. The jacket, which offers at least 75 percent recycled polyester and nylon fibers, is currently available for purchase for $325. Other products were also tested in Iceland that are being offered for fall.

FIT ADV product will be sold at what Nike is calling “a premium” over the other FIT products. For example, a men’s Therma-FIT Repel synthetic fill running jacket retails for $120 and the FIT ADV down-filled version sells for $250.

Nike Offering FIT ADV Technology in

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Nike Offering FIT ADV Technology in

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Nike Offering FIT ADV Technology in

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Nike Offering FIT ADV Technology in

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Nike Offering FIT ADV Technology in

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Nike Offering FIT ADV Technology in

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Nike Offering FIT ADV Technology in

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Nike Offering FIT ADV Technology in

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Nike Offering FIT ADV Technology in

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Nike Offering FIT ADV Technology in

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Nike Offering FIT ADV Technology in

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Nike Offering FIT ADV Technology in

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Nike Offering FIT ADV Technology in

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Nike Offering FIT ADV Technology in

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Nike Offering FIT ADV Technology in

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Nike Offering FIT ADV Technology in

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Nike Offering FIT ADV Technology in

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Nike Offering FIT ADV Technology in

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Nike Offering FIT ADV Technology in

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Nike Offering FIT ADV Technology in

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Nike Offering FIT ADV Technology in

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Nike Offering FIT ADV Technology in

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Nike Offering FIT ADV Technology in

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Nike Offering FIT ADV Technology in

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Nike Offering FIT ADV Technology in

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Nike Offering FIT ADV Technology in

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Nike Offering FIT ADV Technology in

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Nike Offering FIT ADV Technology in

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Nike Offering FIT ADV Technology in

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Nike Offering FIT ADV Technology in

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Nike Offering FIT ADV Technology in

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Nike Offering FIT ADV Technology in

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Nike Offering FIT ADV Technology in

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Nike Offering FIT ADV Technology in

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Nike Offering FIT ADV Technology in

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Nike Offering FIT ADV Technology in

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Nike Offering FIT ADV Technology in

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad