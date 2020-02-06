By  on February 6, 2020

Olympians, designers, dancers, rappers, kids in Kobe Bryant-emblazoned L.A. Lakers uniforms — Nike’s Wednesday night fashion show at The Shed was a spectacle.

Like any mega-sports event, the $39.1 billion Nike banked on elite athletes on and off the runway to help get fans in their seats. The well-rounded roster included eight-time gold medalist runner Carl Lewis, former WNBA champion Lisa Leslie, retired sprinter Michael Johnson, gymnast Gabby Douglas, NFLer Saquon Barkley, pro BMXer Nigel Sylvester and pioneering marathoner Joan Benoit Samuelson. There were also ultragreen 11-year-old skateboarder Sky Brown, a Nike ambassador, as well as the more-seasoned fencer Miles Chamley Watson, high-jumper Vashti Cunningham, Paralympian Blake Leeper, and former soccer star Brandi Chastain.

