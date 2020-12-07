SwimShow and NuOrder, the wholesale e-commerce platform, have teamed to launch a virtual swim trade show for an eight-week buying period that starts Jan. 11 and runs through March 11.

Judy Stein, executive director of Swimwear Association of Florida, the parent organization of SwimShow, said of NuOrder: “Their b-t-b platform is an elevated approach to virtual showrooms…it’s buying and selling reimagined.”

The SwimShow, which normally takes place in July at the Miami Convention Center, got canceled this year due to COVID-19, as reported. That show had been running annually for 38 years.

“We did go digitally in July. We felt there was a great opportunity for us to produce a January event virtually to help our brands with summer collections,” Stein told WWD on Friday.

Stein said they did their research and felt NuOrder was the best fit for them. She said the SwimShow will be returning to the Miami Convention Center on July 10 to 13 as a live event.

“Our plan is to continue [with NuOrder] as an added asset to the live show. They have great offerings that work in conjunction with the live show,” Stein said.

Starting in January, swimwear brands will be able to tap into NuOrder’s digital capabilities, including custom digital catalogues, line sheets, in-platform ordering and interactive 360-degree Virtual Showroom technology. Buyers will be able to do business through category search functionalities, curated content and relevant product recommendations.

“We admire SwimShow’s unwavering commitment to the industry and are honored to be their partner to power the digital transformation of the show,” said Heath Wells, cofounder and co-chief executive officer of NuOrder. “This is just the beginning of digital shows and we are excited to explore the possibilities with our new partner to reinvent the future of the trade show.”

The SwimShow typically features 2,500-plus lines and attracts more than 7,500 buyers. The show features swimwear, resortwear, beachwear, lifestyle and accessories.

Stein said that on Tuesday, they plan to do a webinar with their brands to show them how NuOrder works.

As reported, Informa, the owner of MAGIC, Project and Coterie and other trade shows, is involved in a long-term partnership with NuOrder. The Los Angeles-based NuOrder connects more than 2,000 brands and 500,000 retailers. It has driven more than $35 billion in transactions since launching in 2012.