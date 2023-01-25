On Signs Three Professional Triathletes to Its Athlete Roster

On, the buzzy Swiss running brand, has snagged three of the world’s top triathletes to join its ambassador roster.

Olympic Champion Kristian Blummenfelt, reigning Ironman World Champion Chelsea Sodaro and 2022 Ironman 70.3 World Championship silver medalist Paula Findlay have signed with the company to compete in On products. They join 2022 Ironman World Champion Gustav Iden and others on the brand’s triathlon team. On was cofounded by former professional triathlete Olivier Bernhard.

“With the new additions, we have winners across all majors on our team,” said Flavio Calligaris, On’s head of athlete strategy and partnership. “It is our focus to attract and develop the triathlon talent of tomorrow. That is why it was important for us to work with these successful athletes in their prime to provide role models for younger triathletes. Kristian, Chelsea and Paula, alongside Gustav, will act as lighthouses for the next generation. They are pioneers who inspire all with their big wins and performances.”

Sodara, a 33-year-old California native who switched to triathlon after a successful career as a middle-distance runner, won the Ironman World Championship in Kona, Hawaii, in October, 18 months after giving birth to her daughter Skye.

“On is an innovative company pushing the limits of human performance,” she said. “From our initial conversations, I immediately felt special energy and knew I wanted to be a part of what the team is creating. I felt incredibly inspired by On cofounder Olivier Bernhard’s passion, values and fearlessness. This ethos resonated with me on many levels, and I felt that On was the perfect place for me to land as an athlete.”

Kristian Blummenfelt

Blummenfelt, the reigning Olympic champion, said he is focused on repeating his gold medal-winning performance in Paris in 2024. The Norwegian athlete will also work with the brand to test and develop new high-performance products.

“I want to do everything I can over the next year and a half to be in a position where I can fight for that win,” he said. “This also means choosing the right partners with the best team, who can give me that competitive advantage regarding equipment. From what I’ve seen when visiting the On Labs, it is such a dynamic, dedicated team which I believe can put me in a better position in Paris.”

Canadian Paula Findlay, who has a popular YouTube channel, That Triathlon Life with partner Eric Lagerstrom, said: “I have always admired On’s attention to detail and style. Every time I’ve picked up an On shoe or piece of clothing, I’ve been so impressed with the quality and feel and loved the look of it. I raced in the Cloudboom Echo 3.0 last December and won, so my confidence in the On race shoes is extremely high.”

On was founded 13 years ago in the Swiss Alps as a footwear brand and now produces apparel and accessories as well. It went public in 2021.