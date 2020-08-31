On, the Swiss running shoe brand that is fast becoming a favorite among the fashion crowd, has created what it is calling “an immersive consumer experience” at Fred Segal Sunset in Los Angeles.

The shop, which builds on the retailer’s Fred Segal x On collaboration that is available at its Malibu store, features footwear and apparel for running, outdoor and lifestyle purposes. The shop will change each month to tell a “fresh visual story,” the companies said, and highlight On’s product releases including the Cloudnova, a performance sneaker intended for all-day wear. That will be followed by the Swiss Legacy Jacket on Sept. 24, On’s first jacket sourced and manufactured in Switzerland.

David Allemann, cofounder of On, said the brand has long admired Fred Segal for its “deep and historic roots in the city of L.A.”

“As a young, Swiss brand, we are so excited at the opportunity to engage with a new community through the intersection of running and style. The space itself was designed for that purpose in mind; to showcase the next generation of design through a ‘research and innovation lab’ concept. Highlighting stories that convey movement, sustainability, product innovation and design, the space will feature our most premium product across running, outdoor and all-day performance,” he added.

Brian Nyilas, vice president of men’s merchandising for Fred Segal, said: “Precision engineering, cutting-edge style, and a feeling of new excitement rarely all come in one box. The talented team at On has executed all of that and so much more. When the opportunity arose for Fred Segal to tell this rich narrative and act as stewards to share the entire breadth On offers, we eagerly obliged. There is no detail spared while maintaining a true sense of playfulness and diversity; pillars of our own personal ethos. I am excited for this launch and future collaborations to come.”

On was founded in 2010 by former professional triathlete Olivier Bernhard, who approached his friends Allemann and Caspar Coppetti about reengineering a running shoe to create a different sort of running sensation that offered a cushioned landing and explosive takeoff, or what they describe as “running on clouds.” Last year, tennis star Roger Federer became an investor and ambassador for the brand. The brand is now sold in more than 55 countries.