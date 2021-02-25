Gabriella Conforti! has been named chief executive officer of Outdoor Voices.

Conforti has more than 15 years of retail and apparel industry experience and spent the past six years at Urban Outfitters, where her roles included chief merchandising officer and president. While there, she is credited with launching new categories such as home, beauty, wellness and active. Prior to Urban Outfitters, Conforti was at J.Crew, where she oversaw the merchandising and buying across multiple categories.

Ashley Merrill, acting ceo, said: “We are very excited about her and bullish on the future of OV with her at the helm.”