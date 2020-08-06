P.E. Nation, the Sydney-based sports luxe ath-leisure firm, has teamed with Aussie designer Rebecca Vallance to create an ath-leisure capsule collection, available exclusively on pe-nation.com. The capsule will be launched today.

Consisting of 10 styles, the capsule combines Vallance’s precision-cut tailoring with P.E. Nation’s multifaceted activewear. Retail prices range from $80 to $580.

Among the items are a linen and viscose T-shirt retailing for $80, a cotton sweatshirt for $120, a recycled polyester chaser skirt for $220, polyester and elastane elevation pants for $370 and polyester and elastane elevation blazer for $580.

“We decided to create a new P.E. category and when we looked closely at who we were inspired by, we turned toward Rebecca Vallance. We love and respect the Rebecca Vallance brand, and we’ve worn her collections over the years, so it was great to lean on her suiting knowledge,” said Claire Tregoning, cofounder and creative director of P.E. Nation, who started the firm with Pip Edwards, cofounder and creative director.

“As a brand, we pride ourselves on knowing our customer and her needs, and we are constantly looking to grow and expand the Rebecca Vallance Collection,” Vallance told WWD. “After a deep dive into what was currently on offer, I was inspired to explore the world of ath-leisure. The collection with P.E. Nation was the perfect way to test the waters of the ath-leisure world. P.E. Nation has been a brand we’ve wanted to collaborate with for quite some time, and it felt like the right time for both of us to work on something new and exciting. These pieces we created really embody both brands and allowed us to both stay true to our individual aesthetics,” Vallance added.

She noted that whether she’s at the gym or unwinding on the weekend, she’s constantly wearing P.E. Nation’s clothing.

The collaboration will be for one season.

Vallance, who launched her collection in 2011, is known for her structural tailoring and luxurious fabrics. Her clothes have been seen on such celebrities as Kerry Washington, Sienna Miller, Kate Beckinsale, Eva Longoria, Chrissy Teigen and Sofia Vergara. Vallance sells at such retailers as Net-a-porter, Mytheresa, Farfetch, Saks Fifth Avenue, Harvey Nichols, Harrods, Lane Crawford, Shopbop and Revolve, as well as her Sydney and Melbourne flagship boutiques.

P.E. Nation began in 2016 with a street-meets-sportswear offering and has since expanded into technical activewear, streetwear, performance snow gear, accessories, fashion denim and basics, along with exclusive capsule and like-minded brand collaborations. Earlier this year, the brand did an exclusive collaboration with Kith.