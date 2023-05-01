Paraiso Miami Beach Sets Designer Lineup and Activations

Paraiso Miami Beach, the swimwear and resortwear event, has released its designer lineup, which includes more than 12 new and veteran labels. The event, which typically takes place in July during Miami Swim Week, has moved to June 8 through 11.

Among the brands participating are Azulu, Beach Bunny, Kittenish, LainSnow, Liliana Montoya, Luli Fame, Oh Polly, OneOne, Sinesia Karol, Natasha Tonic, Seafolly and Shan. The Blonds will also host a fashion show at the Paraiso Tents.

The event takes place at the tent at Collins Park on Miami Beach. Paraiso will also host pop-ups and auxiliary experiences across multiple venues including W South Beach, Soho Beach House, Plymouth Miami Beach, Queen Miami Beach, Sofia’s, Esme Hotel and the Miami Design District.

Paraiso Miami Beach has partnered with Summer Fashion Summit, the inaugural two-day conference at W South Beach on June 8 and 9 that will features speakers from companies in swimwear, resortwear fashion and sustainability.

Among those participating will be Frannie Shellman, chief marketing officer of Showfield’s; Rebecca Saygi, swimwear and activewear strategist at WGSN; Tim Moore, executive director of Hildun Corp.; Corey Kaye, swimwear and sleepwear buyer at Bloomingdale’s; Raphael Camp, managing director of Comexposium USA, and Jessie James Decker, singer, songwriter, TV personality and fashion designer.

“Swim week fashion shows only come once a year and Paraiso’s date change was focused on maximizing the exposure for these brands in the high-summer season. Consumers, influencers and editors start covering swim as soon as Memorial Day rounds and we wanted to align the platform to have brands capitalize on the time of year when most of their sales occur,” said Natalija Dedic Stojanovic, founder of Paraiso Miami Beach.

In addition to the off-site experiences, Planet Fashion runway shows at the SLS South Beach will present multiple brands throughout a two-day program, including Chloe Rose, Keva J, Tiny Swim, Beau Swim, Origins of Oceans, Veve Swim and a group of sustainable swimwear brands.

The Miami Design District will host several activations during the event, including a Stitch Lab pop-up featuring Latin American designers and an in-store activation at the multibrand boutique Elle’s, which will host a trunk show in partnership with sustainable swimwear label Huna G. The Miami-based store Bossa Concept will also offer exclusive designs by Latin American designers in a Summer House pop-up at W South Beach.

For the fourth year in a row, Paraiso will have an Upcycle Challenge in collaboration with Istituto Marangoni Miami, a design competition, where a selected group of students are paired with design mentors, who this year will be Tropic of C, Vitamin A, Riot Swim, VDM The Label, Peixoto and PQ Swim.