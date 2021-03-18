Adidas and Peloton are joining forces.

The German sports brand and the popular fitness platform have teamed up on an Adidas x Peloton activewear and lifestyle collection that launches next week. The partnership includes a series of on-demand classes, available on the Peloton Bike, Bike+ and the Peloton App starting today, as well as a live class celebrating the collection drop on March 25. But this is just the start of the relationship, the companies said, adding that it will be ongoing beyond this launch.

“At the moment, Peloton is the only connected fitness company we have a relationship with,” said Kate Ridley, senior vice president of brand for Adidas. And although the sports brand does offer fitness programming on its social media sites, “there’s so much opportunity to develop programming together,” she added.

Jill Foley, vice president of apparel at Peloton, said although the brand has partnered with fashion labels in recent years, this collaboration is marked by several firsts: it is the first global partnership and the first time its instructors have helped design a line with an international brand. It doesn’t hurt that two of the three instructors chosen to work on the spring collection — Ally Love and Cody Rigsby — are also Adidas ambassadors. The third is ultra-marathoner Robin Arzón, who had also been part of the Adidas family in the past.

Foley said conversations with Adidas started around two years ago and a deal was finally inked during the pandemic. Design and inspiration sessions were held over Zoom to ensure the safety of everyone involved. The result is a collection of men’s, women’s and unisex apparel designed for high-intensity workouts and recovery days.

The instructors were quite engaged in the design process, Foley said. “They came with a real vision.” The line has a “’90s vibe,” offers bright hues, including “Screaming Pink,” as well as inspirational graphics. The collection is available in sizes from XS to 2XL.

The 11-piece collection includes tanks, tights, shorts, hoodies, T-shirts, crewnecks, sports bras and joggers and will retail from $30 to $85. It will be sold in the U.S., Canada, the U.K. and Adidas’ home country of Germany, where Foley expects it to perform well. It will also be available online at the Adidas and Peloton sites as well as in select Peloton showrooms.

“During a time where we are not able to be physically together, we have an incredible opportunity to help grow connected communities and continue to support people as they build their new fitness journeys at home,” said Aimee Arana, general manager of global training for Adidas. With guidance from Ally, Cody and Robin, we have designed a collection that is inclusive for all, representing the best of Adidas’ and Peloton’s resilient communities. We look forward to bringing these brands together.”

Ridley said Adidas and Peloton share “similar values,” and a goal to “make sports and fitness more accessible. Peloton offers a very unique experience with its instructors, music and world-class hardware and programming,” she said. “So we took it one step further and developed international programming.”

In addition to the classes, Adidas will offer members of its Creators Club, its loyalty program, the opportunity to win apparel from the collection and a virtual styling session with Love or Rigsby. Peloton members will see the special Adidas programming offered in their app. Ridley said although the Adidas site is free and Peloton charges a monthly subscription fee, “that doesn’t appear to be a barrier.”

Foley said although the partnership with Adidas will be continue, it does not preclude Peloton from continuing to work with other brands on special capsules. It has partnered with Outdoor Voices, Athleta and others and has an ongoing relationship with Fourlaps. It also created a special Black History Month collection with a group of Black artists earlier this year.

“We’re certainly open to working with other brands,” Foley said. “We try to give our customers what they want and apparel is a very member-driven initiative.”

Peloton’s popularity has soared during the pandemic as people have been stuck at home and seeking motivational workouts. In fact, demand was so high that the company has been unable to keep up and its bikes and treadmills are on back order. Foley said the apparel also experienced some “inventory problems over the summer,” but the issue appears to be resolving and early spring sales are experiencing “healthy sell-throughs.”