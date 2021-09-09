Peloton to Introduce First Full Private Label Collection

Peloton is going it alone — at least when it comes to its apparel collection.

Since 2014, Peloton has partnered with a number of brands, including Adidas, Athleta, Spiritual Gangster and Fourlaps on seasonal and cultural collections, but today, the interactive fitness company will launch its first comprehensive in-house private label collection under the Peloton Apparel name.

“When we started, we would buy blanks and just slap logos on them,” said Jill Foley, Peloton’s vice president of apparel. “Then we got more sophisticated and would work with other brands to design for us. But it was still their label.”

Once Peloton saw the volume these collections were producing from its rabid membership base, the company started talking seriously about taking control of the design, fit and function of the line. It beefed up its staff, bringing in product and design teams, and elevated Julie Whisler to senior director of apparel merchandising, marketing and retail operations.

Foley said it took three years to perfect the line through wear-testing by Peloton instructors, members and nonmembers to create a line it believed lived up to its standards. “We’ve taken all the feedback and we’re proud of what we’ve come up with,” she said.

Peloton Apparel will include men’s and women’s pieces.

Whisler added: “Jill and I and the merchants obsess over everything,” ensuring that seams don’t chafe, the details are functional and fashionable, the fabrics are comfortable and the fits are right for a variety of body types. “Nothing will pill or lose color.”

The initial collection will be focused on women’s wear, but will also include some men’s and unisex pieces as well as performance and lifestyle pieces. They will feature four fabrics with different functions and benefits, including the Peloton Cadence fabric, a performance stretch jersey in a polyester spandex blend with a micro-peached finish. It is breathable, moisture-wicking and designed for comfort and ease of motion while offering moderate compression.

The second is the Lite Lines fabrics, a performance knit jersey made from polyester, Lyocell and spandex, which offers moisture-wicking and quick-dry features and a cool-touch finish. The Move Mission fabric is intended for high-performance and is a high-gauge nylon spandex interlock with quick-dry features and moderate to high compression.

The final fabric is the Essential, which is also created from high-gauge nylon spandex that is soft, silky and stretchy with light compression and quick-dry features.

“With each collection, we’re offering reliable pieces that support your sweatiest days, your busiest days, your rest days and beyond,” Foley said. “Our goal with this brand is to enhance our members’ lifestyles, not just one part of their day.”

Peloton features its instructors in the marketing campaign.

Key pieces in the fall collection will include sport bras, leggings, bike shorts, tanks, long- and short-sleeved shirts, running shorts, sweatshirts, hoodies, pullovers, half-zips, quilted jackets and puffers. Details were also important to the design team and include strappy backs on sport bras, ribbing on leggings, taping on the sides and laser-cut, bonded pockets. Vibrant colors and patterns will be offered in the women’s line, while the men’s will be more subdued.

Prices will range from $15 to $118 and Peloton will offer eight seasons a year. Each drop will include core pieces, but every season there will be new colors and logo treatments, they said.

The marketing plan is to use instructors and members in the online campaign as well as in outdoor advertising.

Peloton Apparel will be sold in the brand’s 115 showrooms around the world as well as on online.

Foley declined to provide a projection on how large a business apparel can ultimately represent for the brand, but said: “It can get big. We’re very excited at the percentage of the business we can contribute. Apparel was never going to be a huge part of the story until our members asked for it so we’re working to get it on as many people as possible.”

Although the focus is now on its own collection, Foley said the company may continue to work with other brands on special capsules, and if its members request pieces from former partners, it would revisit its strategy to best respond to their requests.

Peloton is a fitness platform with more than 5.9 million members. In addition to its stationary bikes and treadmills, the brand offers fitness classes on its app. It was founded in 2012 and went public in September of 2019. Earlier this year, it was forced to recall its treadmills after one child died and there were 70 other incidents when objects and people were pulled under the rear of the machine. The onetime darling of Wall Street has seen its stock price slide recently after reporting disappointing fourth-quarter results at the end of August, offering a weak outlook for the first quarter and making a steep price cut on its signature stationary bikes.