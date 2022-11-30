×
Wednesday's Digital Daily: November 30, 2022

Perfect Moment Partners With DL1961 on Sustainable Denim Capsule

The six-piece collection will launch Wednesday in time for ski season.

Perfect Moment x DL1961 capsule.
A campaign image from the Perfect Moment x DL1961 capsule. courtesy shot

Perfect Moment, the London-based skiwear brand, has teamed with New York-based sustainable denim label DL1961 to create a capsule collection for holiday, launching Wednesday.

The six-piece collection includes puffer jackets, ski pants and Perfect Moment’s all-in-one jumpsuit rendered in DL1961’s sustainable denim. The collection has Perfect Moment’s signature houndstooth patterns and star motifs.

Prices range from $570 to $1,150, and the capsule is available at DL1961.com, Perfectmoment.com, Net-a-porter.com and Farfetch.com.

A campaign image from the Perfect Moment x DL1961 capsule.

“Creating a denim fabric that is sustainable, water resistant and functional enough to ski in was one-half of the challenge,” said Sarah Ahmed, creative director of DL1961. “The other was constructing that denim in a lightweight down-based ski fit that represented the impeccable PM (Perfect Moment) aesthetic. Through a rigorous sampling and testing process and truly collaborative effort, we really feel that we brought Jane’s vision to life of bringing denim back to the slopes,” she said, referring to Jane Gottschalk, creative director of Perfect Moment. “We want to think that, unlike the ’80s denim that dominated the slopes, this capsule is both fashionable and functional and represents the performance and style that PM (Perfect Moment) and DL (DL1961) are known for.”

Related Galleries

A look from Perfect Moment x DL 1961 ad campaign.

Perfect Moment, which this summer received significant investment from celebrity couple Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra-Jonas, as reported, began as a luxury skiwear brand and has since expanded into categories including surf and lifestyle. The collaboration is expected to provide customers with fashion on the slopes without compromising practicality or functionality.

“When I was a teenaged skiing obsessive growing up in Switzerland, all the cool kids who could ski really well skied in denim,” Gottschalk said. “I’ve always wanted to bring denim back to the slopes with Perfect Moment, but it’s had to be earth-friendly. When I met the founders of DL1961 and learned about their incredible vertically integrated technology, I knew we had found the right partner to help us bring denim back to the slopes in a way that was sustainable, and that would keep our customers warm and dry at the same time. Matching our expertise in performance sportswear with DL1961’s extensive denim innovation has created a collaboration that is set to move the needle this winter — and make a style statement in the process,” she said.

Asked if this was an ongoing collaboration, Ahmed said, “This debut ski collection helped us understand what our capacity really is when it comes to denim innovation. We pride ourselves on being at the intersection of innovation, sustainability and style; this collaboration embodies that. However, getting here from a technical standpoint wasn’t easy, but we are proud of where we ended up. We are excited to see the response from the audience and hopefully continue to collaborate with Perfect Moment in the future in both surf and ski.”

Acknowledging that DL1961 is as much a technology as a denim company, Ahmed said the pieces can definitely be worn for skiing. All six pieces are water resistant, warm and come with Perfect Moment’s signature ski necessities such as goggle clothes, snow skirts and lift ticket pockets. “The water resistance comes from an ultra-light wax coating. It’s barely noticeable but helps the water slide right off so you can fall in the snow but still look chic. The puffers are filled with responsibility-sourced Allied down, and the pants and ski suits are lined with thermal fleece,” she said.

She said all six pieces are made with recycled cotton from their partnership with Recover, a materials sciences company. Each piece contains at least 20 percent Recover recycled cotton. In addition, everything was made in DL1961’s facility, which uses solar power, clean dyes and waterless laser and ozone technologies to create patterns and details.

The capsule will be accompanied by an ad campaign, shot by Petros, which will run on both brands’ e-commerce websites and social media channels.

Perfect Moment started in Chamonix, France, and relocated to London. It is known for its brightly colored, striped or star-print skiwear, selling retailers such as Net-a-porter, Mytheresa and Farfetch. It was originally created for extreme sports racers before moving into the fashion arena.

DL1961 is a family owned brand which oversees the entire process from fiber to finished garment and is a leader in fabric and sustainability technologies, making denim for women, men, kids and pets.

