PSK Collective is starting to play with Kohl’s.

The activewear brand, started by World Rugby Hall of Famer Phaidra Knight, is launching the PSK Collective today on kohls.com.

“Kohl’s Corp. has always supported a diverse background of brands, designers and team members, which make it a great fit for PSK Collective,” Knight said. “Diversity, inclusivity and equality are the values that continue to be our driving forces behind the brand and we love spreading the message with retailers that support our mission.”

The roughly 35-piece PSK Collective on kohls.com includes some never-before-seen PSK Collective performance and athleisure pieces exclusive to Kohl’s, such as sports bras, leggings, bike shorts, joggers, hoodies and other loungewear, meant to be worn both in and out of the gym.

Prices range from $39 to $69 and the line will start with sizes XS to XL, but will extend to 3XL by the end of the year.

There will be new drops each month, or additions to the original collection. At present, the company said there are no plans to expand the collection into Kohl’s brick-and-mortar stores. However, some PSK Collective pieces can be found at other third-party retailers, such as Walmart.

Knight launched PSK Collective in 2020 in partnership with The Powell Companies Real, an apparel brand-development firm. The goal of PSK Collective, Knight said, is to support girls and women achieve greater equity in sports. That’s why the brand donates 15 percent of profits to the Women’s Sports Foundation, a nonprofit that supports female athletes.

View Gallery Related Gallery The 2021 Oscars: See All the Red Carpet Fashion Looks

Earlier this year PSK Collective launched at walmart.com. The brand’s expansion to kohls.com comes as the activewear market continues to boom — even as vaccines roll out and many people make plans to return to their in-person work settings. Consumers seem set on staying comfortable. In fact, the global activewear market is expected to be worth nearly $547 billion by 2024, according to Allied Market Research.

That could be why there are so many players in the game. Seemingly everyone — from Target Corp. to American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s Aerie to Madewell and Gwyneth Paltrow teaming up with designer Proenza Schouler for Goop’s athletic line — has gotten into the game. Some shortly before the pandemic, others during.

There are also sportswear giants like Nike Inc., Adidas AG and Under Armour Inc., along with smaller activewear brands, such as Urban Outfitters Inc.’s FP Movement by Free People, Gap Inc.’s Athleta and Fabletics, all of which have no shortage of fans. Even Rihanna is looking to compete.

So is Kohl’s. In March, the retailer launched a new private-label athleisure line called FLX.

“The introduction of PSK Collective is another example of our continued work to grow our active business and build on our vision to become the destination for the active and casual lifestyle for the entire family,” said Doug Howe, Kohl’s chief merchandising officer. “As Kohl’s continues to focus on elevating its active and casual brand portfolio to meet the growing casualization trend, we are excited to add PSK Collective to our athleisure offerings. PSK Collective not only offers a unique collection of activewear that blends streetwear with sportswear, but its mission to empower young women athletes through inclusive sizes and styles will resonate with our current customers and will attract new, younger customers to Kohl’s.”