Puma to Be Official Apparel and Footwear Sponsor of San Francisco Marathon

Puma has signed its first-ever apparel and footwear sponsorship for a U.S. marathon with Jumping Fences Inc., the event producer of the San Francisco Marathon.

The partnership will include sponsorship of all the events during the race weekend in July along with exclusive footwear and apparel rights. The schedule kicks off on July 21 at Fort Mason Park with the health and fitness expo followed by an ultramarathon, 5K fun run and family 1K on July 22. The full marathon, half-marathon, 10K and 5K will be held the following day.

As part of the deal, Puma will also be the lead sponsor of the San Francisco Marathon’s Run365 Training Program, one of the largest training programs in the Bay Area. The eight-week long program kicked off on May 27 and is intended to encourage runners of all paces.

“We are honored and excited to embark on this three-year journey with the San Francisco Marathon,” said Allison Giorgio, vice president of marketing at Puma North America. “Ever since our re-entry into the running category we have been seeking opportunities to connect with local running communities and elevate the race-day experience and performance for every type of runner. The San Francisco Marathon’s rich history and commitment to the local community allows us to engage with runners in an authentic way and continue making strides in the category.”

In 2021, Puma, which has a long history in track and field, plunged into the performance road running category with its Nitro foam technology that provides responsiveness and cushioning. Since then, it has sponsored some elite long-distance U.S. female runners including 2021 Olympic bronze medalist Molly Seidel as well as Sara Vaughn and Dakotah Lindwurm. By the 2024 San Francisco Marathon, Puma will release a limited-edition Nitro shoe in the race’s colors along with an apparel collection that will be sold at the fitness expo.

“This partnership with Puma is a genuine fit and natural next step for the San Francisco Marathon,” said Lauri Abrahamsen, director of operations for Jumping Fences Inc. “The Puma brand is centered on supporting a culture of collaboration, community and humility — these are the essential ethos of endurance running. We know that the only way to succeed together in the athletic community is to have shared values and an ever-evolving vision for the future.”