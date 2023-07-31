Puma, Ciele Athletics Partner on Performance Collection

Puma and Ciele Athletics are digging deep into the minds of runners with their new collaboration.

The two sports brands have teamed up for the first time on The Sound Mind Collection. The limited-edition offering is intended to tell the story of a runner’s life as they strive to perform and recover while prioritizing their mental health.

The Puma x Ciele Athletics collection features performance styles for men and women that draw their inspiration from Puma’s European roots in track and field blended with American sportswear from the ’70s and ’80s. Key styles include a track jacket for $120 and matching pant for $55; a singlet for $45; a tank top or singlet for $45; a T-shirt, three-inch or five-inch short for $55; a bra for $45; caps for $50 or $75, and two models of shoes, the Nitro 2, which will retail for $170, and the Nitro Elite for $260.

The pieces in the collection feature three key phrases: “The work is the work,” “Peace is the place” and “Celebrate the silence.” In addition, the launch is complemented by a film where runners are berated by their bosses on the job and strive to muddle through until they can change into their Puma x Ciele outfits and hit the track to do what they love most: run.

“Running requires balance. And oftentimes the focus is only on the performance side; the running itself. We worked with Puma to build this collection to put more of a spotlight on the recovery and mental health side,” said Dan Marrett, director of global marketing and business development for Ciele.

He said the three key phrases on the clothes serve as “a reminder to build running into your life in a way that has balance; not only the physical effort/training/race side. The film for the campaign strives to show how running serves as an outlet and helps to bring runners to a place where peace can be the place.”

“This collection visually pays homage to some of our classic Puma apparel styles, while mixing in our best-in-class Nitro technologies in footwear, and the story of balance through running is something all runners can relate to,” added Erin Longin, general manager of global run train for Puma.

The collection is available for purchase on the Puma and Ciele Athletics sites as well as at select retailers around the world.