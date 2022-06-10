×
Puma Introducing Women’s-specific Running Shoe

The Run XX Nitro was designed in collaboration with the University of Massachusetts Biomechanics Lab.

Puma's Run XX Nitro shoe was
Puma's Run XX Nitro shoe was designed specifically for women.

Puma is the latest sports brand to create a special running shoe designed specifically for women.

The Run XX Nitro is named for the double X chromosome found in women and is part of the brand’s move to prioritize female runners’ needs in how they build and engineer products. The shoe was created in partnership with the University of Massachusetts Biomechanics Lab and follows a research study of 224 runners who logged more than 36,000 miles over eight weeks. Puma said 81 percent of women in the study preferred the Run XX over a control shoe and cited its cushioning and responsiveness.

“This was the first time we conducted a large-scale study on female runners and the results will help us shape our approach to women’s running shoes going forward,” said Erin Longin, general manager of the run/train business unit at Puma. “I believe this study will help us to continue to support female runners and keep them running longer.”

The Run XX features an updated fit that hugs a woman’s heel, instep and arch, and features a new, firmer Nitro Foam midsole that is intended to be lightweight and durable. In addition, the shoe’s Run Guide property is designed to help with alignment and increased stability for longer distances.

“As a runner myself, I want to know my running shoes will support by own biomechanics because women are made differently, and the Run XX does exactly that,” Longin added.

Run XX Nitro will be available starting June 17 at Puma stores and online as well as select retailers. It will retail for $130.

Under Armour last week unveiled the UA Flow Synchronicity, its first running shoe designed for women by women. This underscores the recent trend among the major sports brands to put more focus on females. All of the major sports brands including Nike and Adidas have been offering more women’s-specific products. Lululemon, which is especially popular among females shopping for activewear, also recently introduced a running shoe specifically geared to women with other models on tap for this year. Nike remains the largest sports brand for females with sales in footwear and apparel of $8.5 billion in fiscal year 2021.

