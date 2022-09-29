×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: September 29, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Burberry Shares Surge After Daniel Lee Named Chief Creative Officer

Fashion

Dior RTW Spring 2023

Fashion

The Met’s Next Exhibition Will Be Dedicated to Karl Lagerfeld: Sources

Puma Taps Skepta as Long-term Collaborator and Ambassador

The British Nigerian rapper and producer will take a wider role that will span product design, global marketing campaigns and talent spotting.

Skepta for Puma
Skepta for Puma Stevo/Courtesy of Puma

PARIS Puma and Skepta are together for the long haul.

Not only was he tapped as ambassador for the German sports brand in the run-up to its spring 2023 show in New York, but this was just the opening move in a wider creative collaboration that will encompass product design and curation of global marketing campaigns.

What does Puma expects from Skepta?

Nothing short of “helping [the brand] revolutionize [its] progressive space,” according to Puma chief executive officer Björn Gulden.

Related Galleries

The executive described Skepta’s future role as multifaceted, owing to the way the musician has become “the embodiment of progression, proven by the impact he has created on music, fashion and culture over the last two decades.”

“He actually represents a lot of things today in the market. He is very connected to the kids and he is creating a lot of impact, not only in music, but also in other areas such as fashion and culture,” Puma Sport Style general manager Maria Valdes told WWD.

The conversation began this summer when Puma approached the music artist and producer to see if they would be a good match for each other. So far Skepta has gone to visit the brand’s archives and headquarters multiple times to discuss the direction the new relationship would take.

And the artist is raring to go. “I’m looking forward to working with the whole Puma team,” he told WWD in an email. “Men’s fashion is progressive and changing fast….I want to put my spin on what the future looks like with Puma.”

Skepta’s role won’t just be highlighting and endorsing Puma’s style-forward lines but also helping the brand “ignite that community to bring talents into place to help us,” Valdes explained, noting that he brought “this credibility, the knowledge and know-how to pick [young talents] and help us push them in the right direction.”

Until the end of 2022 Skepta will be supporting launches that are already in the pipeline, such as a new development in the RS line. Looking to 2023, footwear and apparel projects have been tabled but Valdes declined to discuss specifics, saying it was still early days in the collaborative process.

“For us, it was very important to find someone that has a more [360-degree] approach and that’s where we connected. [Skepta] has a deep knowledge in that same culture and this sense of relevancy, especially in Europe, but then also in other parts of the world [that] will definitely help us,” she continued.

The Puma deal marks the first one signed through Skepta’s Big Smoke Corporation, an organization described in the statement as aiming to “foster and ignite a community of individuals with talents and bring [them] to brands” for partnerships.

And Skepta’s moving fast. Recruitment is already underway, with a first position as senior manager for global campaign creation already out on the Big Smoke Corporation’s Instagram.

Puma Taps Skepta as Long-term Collaborator

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Puma Taps Skepta as Long-term Collaborator

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Puma Taps Skepta as Long-term Collaborator

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Puma Taps Skepta as Long-term Collaborator

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Puma Taps Skepta as Long-term Collaborator

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Puma Taps Skepta as Long-term Collaborator

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Puma Taps Skepta as Long-term Collaborator

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Puma Taps Skepta as Long-term Collaborator

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Puma Taps Skepta as Long-term Collaborator

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Puma Taps Skepta as Long-term Collaborator

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Puma Taps Skepta as Long-term Collaborator

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Puma Taps Skepta as Long-term Collaborator

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Puma Taps Skepta as Long-term Collaborator

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Puma Taps Skepta as Long-term Collaborator

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Puma Taps Skepta as Long-term Collaborator

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Puma Taps Skepta as Long-term Collaborator

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Puma Taps Skepta as Long-term Collaborator

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Puma Taps Skepta as Long-term Collaborator

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Puma Taps Skepta as Long-term Collaborator

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Puma Taps Skepta as Long-term Collaborator

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Puma Taps Skepta as Long-term Collaborator

Hot Summer Bags

Puma Taps Skepta as Long-term Collaborator

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Puma Taps Skepta as Long-term Collaborator

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Puma Taps Skepta as Long-term Collaborator

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Puma Taps Skepta as Long-term Collaborator

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Puma Taps Skepta as Long-term Collaborator

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Puma Taps Skepta as Long-term Collaborator

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Puma Taps Skepta as Long-term Collaborator

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Puma Taps Skepta as Long-term Collaborator

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Puma Taps Skepta as Long-term Collaborator

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Puma Taps Skepta as Long-term Collaborator

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Puma Taps Skepta as Long-term Collaborator

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Puma Taps Skepta as Long-term Collaborator

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Puma Taps Skepta as Long-term Collaborator

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Puma Taps Skepta as Long-term Collaborator

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Puma Taps Skepta as Long-term Collaborator

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Puma Taps Skepta as Long-term Collaborator

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Puma Taps Skepta as Long-term Collaborator

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Puma Taps Skepta as Long-term Collaborator

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Puma Taps Skepta as Long-term Collaborator

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Puma Taps Skepta as Long-term Collaborator

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Puma Taps Skepta as Long-term Collaborator

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Puma Taps Skepta as Long-term Collaborator

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Puma Taps Skepta as Long-term Collaborator

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Puma Taps Skepta as Long-term Collaborator

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad