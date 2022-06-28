Puma Will Return to NYFW With ‘Futrograde’ Show

Puma will be returning to New York Fashion Week with “Futrograde,” a runway show featuring fashion, music and sport, on Sept. 13 at 9 p.m.

The event will fuse physical and digital as it both looks back at the brand’s heritage and ahead to the future.

The last time Puma presented at NYFW was in September 2017 when it staged the Fenty Puma by Rihanna show.

Within a downtown space transformed by light, music and projection effects, guests will be able to view Puma’s sport fashion vision. Across women’s and men’s collections, there will be remixed retro signatures, upcoming collaborations, custom pieces and future-leaning looks. The exact location isn’t being disclosed at this time.

Alongside the show, Puma will reveal a digital experience that integrates interactive components to engage a global audience and further establish Puma in the Web3 space after several collaborative projects in the first half of the year.

Adam Petrick, chief brand officer of Puma, said, “Returning to fashion week for the first time in several years is significant for us because we knew we needed the right combination of factors to be present. With an emphasis on digital, a great lineup of ambassadors, and an amazing creative partner in [creative director] June Ambrose, the foundation and creativity for a great show are there. We’re excited that this can be the moment for us to bring it to life.”

Futrograde will feature multiple members of the Puma family, from athletes to celebrities.

Heritage elements, from the T7 track-inspired formstrip to the signature leaping logo, will converge with futuristic designs. Collaborations from such people as Dapper Dan, Palomo, AC Milan and Koche will represent a significant part of the show, each one interpreting the brand’s heritage with a twist. A range of fall 2022 pieces will be available immediately following the show while others will arrive for spring 2023.

The selection of looks, from both current and future seasons, as well as custom pieces is being curated by Ambrose, who has also designed several exclusive runway pieces.

“My life and work have been rooted in street-culture and developing the relationship between urban sensibilities and industries. When I entered the business nearly three decades ago, my mission was to influence generations of people who dream about being seen. This perspective is what I bring to Puma and it reflects my mind-set as I curate the Futrograde show. I want to connect the emotional narrative of our lives to the show, through the cyclical nature of fashion. I’m excited about the audience’s perception of how we are presenting the idea of a ‘future-forward classic’; tapping into nostalgia and reimagining it for the future. I want this concept to challenge the audience to be creative with their present, as they forecast what’s next,” Ambrose said.

Petrick added, “It is our aim that this experience, whether in person or immersed digitally, will illustrate the history and heritage of our brand through a reimagined and futuristic lens.”

David Stamatis, executive creative director and partner at Future, a company that creates, partners and invests in ideas and content, is leading both creative direction and digital production of the show. Closer to the show, Puma will provide additional details about the digital components.