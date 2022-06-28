×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: June 27, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Accessories

Industry Reacts to Leonardo Del Vecchio’s Death

Business

Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade, Fashion Industry Reacts

Fashion

Michelle Obama, Viola Davis, Amy Schumer and More React to Overturning of Roe v. Wade

Puma Will Return to NYFW With ‘Futrograde’ Show

Futrograde will feature multiple members of the Puma family from athletes to celebrities.

"Futrograde" takes place Sept. 13 during
"Futrograde" takes place Sept. 13 during New York Fashion Week. courtesy image.

Puma will be returning to New York Fashion Week with “Futrograde,” a runway show featuring fashion, music and sport, on Sept. 13 at 9 p.m.

The event will fuse physical and digital as it both looks back at the brand’s heritage and ahead to the future.

The last time Puma presented at NYFW was in September 2017 when it staged the Fenty Puma by Rihanna show.

Within a downtown space transformed by light, music and projection effects, guests will be able to view Puma’s sport fashion vision. Across women’s and men’s collections, there will be remixed retro signatures, upcoming collaborations, custom pieces and future-leaning looks. The exact location isn’t being disclosed at this time.

Alongside the show, Puma will reveal a digital experience that integrates interactive components to engage a global audience and further establish Puma in the Web3 space after several collaborative projects in the first half of the year.

Related Galleries

Adam Petrick, chief brand officer of Puma, said, “Returning to fashion week for the first time in several years is significant for us because we knew we needed the right combination of factors to be present. With an emphasis on digital, a great lineup of ambassadors, and an amazing creative partner in [creative director] June Ambrose, the foundation and creativity for a great show are there. We’re excited that this can be the moment for us to bring it to life.”

Futrograde will feature multiple members of the Puma family, from athletes to celebrities.

Heritage elements, from the T7 track-inspired formstrip to the signature leaping logo, will converge with futuristic designs. Collaborations from such people as Dapper Dan, Palomo, AC Milan and Koche will represent a significant part of the show, each one interpreting the brand’s heritage with a twist. A range of fall 2022 pieces will be available immediately following the show while others will arrive for spring 2023.

The selection of looks, from both current and future seasons, as well as custom pieces is being curated by Ambrose, who has also designed several exclusive runway pieces.

“My life and work have been rooted in street-culture and developing the relationship between urban sensibilities and industries. When I entered the business nearly three decades ago, my mission was to influence generations of people who dream about being seen. This perspective is what I bring to Puma and it reflects my mind-set as I curate the Futrograde show. I want to connect the emotional narrative of our lives to the show, through the cyclical nature of fashion. I’m excited about the audience’s perception of how we are presenting the idea of a ‘future-forward classic’; tapping into nostalgia and reimagining it for the future. I want this concept to challenge the audience to be creative with their present, as they forecast what’s next,” Ambrose said.

Petrick added, “It is our aim that this experience, whether in person or immersed digitally, will illustrate the history and heritage of our brand through a reimagined and futuristic lens.”

David Stamatis, executive creative director and partner at Future, a company that creates, partners and invests in ideas and content, is leading both creative direction and digital production of the show. Closer to the show, Puma will provide additional details about the digital components.

Puma Will Return to NYFW With

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Puma Will Return to NYFW With

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Puma Will Return to NYFW With

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Puma Will Return to NYFW With

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Puma Will Return to NYFW With

Hot Summer Bags

Puma Will Return to NYFW With

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Puma Will Return to NYFW With

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Puma Will Return to NYFW With

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Puma Will Return to NYFW With

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Puma Will Return to NYFW With

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Puma Will Return to NYFW With

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Puma Will Return to NYFW With

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Puma Will Return to NYFW With

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Puma Will Return to NYFW With

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Puma Will Return to NYFW With

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Puma Will Return to NYFW With

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Puma Will Return to NYFW With

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Puma Will Return to NYFW With

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Puma Will Return to NYFW With

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Puma Will Return to NYFW With

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Puma Will Return to NYFW With

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Puma Will Return to NYFW With

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Puma Will Return to NYFW With

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Puma Will Return to NYFW With

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Puma Will Return to NYFW With

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Puma Will Return to NYFW With

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Puma Will Return to NYFW With

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Puma Will Return to NYFW With

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Puma Will Return to NYFW With

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Puma Will Return to NYFW With

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Puma Will Return to NYFW With

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Puma Will Return to NYFW With

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Puma Will Return to NYFW With

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Puma Will Return to NYFW With

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Puma Will Return to NYFW With

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Puma Will Return to NYFW With

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Puma Will Return to NYFW With

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Puma Will Return to NYFW With

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Puma Will Return to NYFW With

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Puma Will Return to NYFW With

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Puma Will Return to NYFW With

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Puma Will Return to NYFW With

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Puma Will Return to NYFW With

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Puma Will Return to NYFW With

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad