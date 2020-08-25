On the heels of her ath-leisure collaboration with P.E. Nation, Australian designer Rebecca Vallance is today launching Rebecca Vallance Sportif, a capsule collection of sweatpants, hoodies, pants and track tops in organic cotton.

Retail prices will range from $175 to $190 and the collection will be available exclusively at rebeccavallance.com. The Sportif capsule is an extension of the Vallance brand. The sweats can be styled with Rebecca Vallance core products to make an outfit more informal.

In development for more than 12 months, Vallance has been developing and testing fabrics to deliver a capsule which she felt provided both comfort and a casual aesthetic. She kept the palette clean and added pops of color.

As reported earlier this month, Vallance teamed up with P.E. Nation for an ath-leisure capsule collection that was available exclusively on pe-nation.com. That capsule launched Aug. 7. Consisting of 10 styles, the capsule combined Vallance’s precision-cut tailoring with P.E. Nation’s multifaceted activewear. Retail prices ranged from $80 to $580.

The collaboration with P.E. Nation sold out in 90 minutes, according to Vallance’s spokeswoman. She said Sportif gives Vallance’s loyal customer another offering in the “comfort” category, which before this month, the brand has never offered. While the P.E. Nation capsule focused on ath-leisure pieces, Sportif is based on casual and comfortable wardrobe staples that customers can dress-up or dress-down. The capsule consists of five track pieces which mix and match with the ready-to-wear line.

Vallance said the Sportif capsule is an ongoing business. “The sign-ups we’ve had for this capsule collection have been incredible already,” said Vallance. “We look forward to expanding the product offerings very shortly.” The capsule is produced in a variety of factories and countries globally.