Recreational Habits Launches Tennis 2.0 Capsule

Preppy lifestyle label Recreational Habits has this week launched its latest capsule of spring and summer tennis styles.

“Tennis 2.0 was a chance to reimagine the collection for a new woman. We feel the RH Woman is growing up, just like me, and moving onto another chapter of her life — having kids, buying her first home, transitioning from a single life to one of dynamic color, and also responsibility. Her recreational passions are still there, but she’s sharing it with her partner, kids, friends, etc.,” told WWD. “We also know a lot of our clients are the first in their lineage to pick up these preppy sports, and we trust she will pass her recreational habits to the next generation. We wanted to create a capsule that was perfected for the court, but also perfectly stylish to wear in one’s daily life — from after school pick-up to lunch with friends in the city.”

A look from the Recreational Habits Tennis 2.0 capsule. Courtesy

The Tennis 2.0 capsule offers 10 silhouettes including updates, like the graphic cotton Williams 2.0 crewneck and Varsity Short in green and cream colorways; the return of the brand’s sell-out pleated Naomi Tennis Skirt and Chris Tennis Dress, as well as new casual styles ranging from tennis-themed graphic logo tees to joggers, shorts and crewnecks with embroidered tennis logos and graphics.

The capsule, priced $80 to $135, is available through the brand’s e-commerce and with select stockists.

A look from the Recreational Habits Tennis 2.0 capsule. Courtesy

FOR MORE FROM WWD.COM, SEE:

Miami Fashion Week Announces In-person Return

In the Spotlight: Standout Pieces for Fall Wardrobing with Rebecca Taylor