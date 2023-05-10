×
Shoreditch Ski Club Debuts Swimwear

The celebrity-approved outerwear label is thinking beyond the slopes with a new line of modular bathing suits.

The Shoreditch Ski Club swim collection.
The Shoreditch Ski Club swim collection. Courtesy

Shoreditch Ski Club is shedding a few layers.

The eco-conscious outerwear brand from former AllSaints creative director Wil Beedle recently debuted a line of “modular” bathing suits as part of a larger warm-weather offering to be touted around New York and Milan during the resort market in June.

The decision to expand came from customer demand, Beedle said.

“So many of our community have been telling us that they wanted to represent Shoreditch Ski Club not just on the ski mountain, but into the sauna right after and started asking about whether we would consider bringing the same versatility and attitude to swim and body-wear that we did to outerwear.” 

The Shoreditch Ski Club swim collection.

“We started thinking about the idea of what swim could mean in the context of our home [in Shoreditch] and it quickly became clubwear you could swim in and vice versa,” the designer added. “We’ve always tried to create a line that had more than one function.”

The collection, which is exclusively available on Shoreditch’s website, ranges from $85 for a pair of logo trim high-waisted shorts to $215 for a Brazilian-cut two-in-one piece with adjustable drawcords. Styles come in either black or white and feature water-resistant buckles and harness straps lifted from the brand’s hot-ticket item, the “puffa” jacket — recently seen on Emily Ratajkowski and “Squid Game” actress HoYeon Jung

As Beedle eyes expansion into new categories, melding sport performance with his sustainability efforts remains a focus (Shoreditch swim is made from Econyl regenerated nylon), but the irony that a brand known for making alpine culture sexy is getting its feet wet with resortwear is not lost on him, either.

“Shoreditch Ski Club is itself an ironic name. It rarely snows here in East London and there certainly aren’t any pistes, so for summer we extended that idea to other destinations,” he said, referring to vintage T-shirts he upcycled with tongue-in-cheek slogans like “Miami Spring Break Ski Club” set to launch concurrently with the swimwear.

The Shoreditch Ski Club swim collection.
The Shoreditch Ski Club swim collection.
