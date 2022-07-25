Skims Launches Swim Campaign Featuring Paris Jackson, Bella Poarch and Madison Bailey

Who doesn’t love a pool party?

Skims is about to launch an ad campaign for its swim collection featuring Paris Jackson, Bella Poarch and Madison Bailey. The campaign celebrates the fun spirit of the Los Angeles pool party scene with a crowd of cool celebrities, models, DJs, artists and musicians.

An image from the new Skims swimwear campaign featuring Paris Jackson. Cobrasnake (Mark Hunter)

Cofounded in 2019 by Kim Kardashian and Jens Grede, Skims launched as a solutions-oriented brand creating the next generation of underwear, loungewear and shapewear. In March, Skims entered the swim category, introducing an assortment of 19 different swim styles in seven colorways.

The new swim collection is designed with Skims signature fit and comfort to offer flattering, targeted support. Skims sells directly through its website, Skims.com, as well as such retailers as Nordstrom, Selfridges, SSense, Net-a-porter, Lane Crawford, Holt Renfrew and David Jones. The new collection drops on Thursday.

The campaign was shot by Mark Hunter, aka Cobrasnake, who is known for his photography of alternative contemporary culture.

An image from Skims’ new swim campaign featuring Bella Poarch. Cobrasnake (Mark Hunter)

“I’ve known Kim for a while and have always admired her style, so to be in the latest swim campaign for Skims is a full-circle moment. I love the brand and doing this shoot was so much fun,” said Jackson, the 24-year-old model, actress, singer, musician and second child of Michael Jackson and Debbie Rowe.

Poarch, a 25-year-old Filipino American singer and social media personality said, “I’m so thrilled to be a part of the new Skims swim campaign. I’m obsessed with the new collection — from gloves to dresses, there is so much to choose from and I love how the brand always pushes style boundaries this way. I couldn’t be more excited work with them.”

Bella Poarch is featured in Skims’ new swim campaign. Cobrasnake (Mark Hunter)

Bailey, a 23-year-old American actress, who starred on the Netflix teen drama series, “Outer Banks,” added, “Skims is known for their iconic campaigns so to be a part of the latest one for swim was so exciting. I’m a huge fan of the brand and this collection is so fun. I’ll be wearing it all summer long.”

Skims has a history of working with high-profile models and ambassadors including Heidi Klum, Tyra Banks, Kate Moss, Megan Fox, Kourtney Kardashian, Rumer Willis, among others.

Earlier this month, Skims launched a limited-edition of swimwear in metallic colors, as reported. It featured super-shiny metallic swimsuits in nickel, champagne and gold. The line included both bikini options and one-pieces, along with matching swim shorts and a sarong.