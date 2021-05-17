Swimwear label Solid & Striped has teamed with Emily Oberg’s label Sporty & Rich to today debut a limited-edition capsule of athletic-inspired swimwear. The collaboration follows Solid & Striped’s continual expansion — from the end of 2020’s retail pop-up opening in Florida to 2021’s activewear launch and accessories collaboration with designer Lele Sadoughi. Oberg’s lifestyle label, too, has gained a cult-following over the years — expanding from a mood board to physical lifestyle products across casualwear and accessories, including a recent footwear collaboration with Clark’s. Swimwear was a natural next step for Oberg, who was also a fan of the swimwear label.

“I’m most excited about this collaboration because I’ve been a longtime fan of Solid & Striped and I love working with brands and people that we admire. Doing swim was a natural progression for us because I live in swimwear. I swim at least three to four times a week and I love being in the water, there is something so therapeutic and calming that it’s addicting for me,” Oberg told WWD.

The collaboration collection includes two athletic, ’80s-inspired ribbed swimwear silhouettes: a thin-strap maillot and racerback bikini top with high-cut matching bottoms. Offered in navy and cream colorways, each suit sports the signature Sporty & Rich “Health & Wellness Club” logo, which complements many of Oberg’s current ready-to-wear and accessory styles. Priced between $88 and $178, the Sporty & Rich x Solid & Striped collection will launch exclusively on Oberg’s e-commerce at 12 p.m. EST today and run through May 22, followed by the capsule’s launch on Solid & Striped’s e-commerce.