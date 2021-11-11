×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: November 11, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Questions Swirl Over Bottega Veneta, Daniel Lee Split

Fashion

Christopher John Rogers Wins CFDA’s American Womenswear Designer of the Year

Eye

Live From the CFDA Awards Red Carpet 2021

Sporting Goods Industry Expects More Green Shoots in 2022

The pandemic-driven popularity of sports and outdoor activities will become permanent habits.

Success woman hiker hiking on sunrise
Being active is expected to continue to be popular in the future. Davide Angelini - stock.adobe.com

The pandemic was a boon to the sporting goods and outdoors businesses and that popularity is expected to continue into 2022 — and beyond. But the production and shipping delays that continue to wreak havoc on the supply chain may take a bite out of sales this holiday season.

That was the projection from Matt Powell, vice president and senior industry adviser of The NPD Group who presented his outlook at the Sports & Fitness Industry Association’s Trends & Insights 2021 conference on Wednesday.

“Black Friday and Cyber Monday will disappoint,” Powell said, pointing to the “lean inventories” that will “dampen the promotional plans of most retailers.” So consumers who didn’t heed the warnings and are waiting to make their holiday purchases or looking for bargains may find themselves left with few choices.

Related Galleries

For the fourth quarter, Powell expects athletic footwear to increase in the midsingle-digit range and active apparel to rise in the high-single digits with strength in categories such as trail- and hiking-specific product. Even so, he is predicting only that it will be “a good holiday, not a great holiday, for the sports industry.”

Even though holiday sales may be impacted, Powell expects the benefits consumers have realized from exercising and paying more attention to their health these past months will become permanent habits. And socially distanced activities such as running, hiking, golf, tennis and cycling will continue to be “the stars of the industry,” Powell said, as some consumers are still showing reluctance about being inside and in crowds.

He also cautioned brands and retailers not to overextend themselves next year. “I’m pessimistic about the 2022 outlook,” he said. “Everyone is making pots of money,” but stocking up now could prove to be disastrous later. “Chasing the last sale is always the least profitable,” Powell said.

Earlier in the SFIA event, Alexander Thiel, partner in McKinsey & Co., presented an overview of the sporting goods industry and the key trends expected to impact business in the future — and he was more bullish than Powell.

He said the global sports market is expected to grow to $395 billion by 2025, with annual growth of 9 percent. Driving those gains will be China, with 13.7 percent annual growth and the U.S. with 9 percent annual growth.

He said sporting apparel has been the highest growth category this year as people continue to embrace being active. As a result, brands and retailers that are well-funded, niche brands with a distinct point of view and fashion brands who have jumped into the market are expected to be the winners. Those that are too slow to change, rely on offline sales and have limited capital will not fare as well.

For all companies, Thiel said they need to be cognizant of changing consumer behavior. Less than 30 percent say they have gone back to the exercise routines they had before the pandemic and while that may change next year, many are still choosing working out at home or outdoors instead and are using digital options rather than physical gyms to lead them in their workouts.

Another consumer trend that will impact business is the growing popularity of livestreaming, which has shown to increase digital sales. The trend started in China and is quickly expanding across the globe, he said. “It will come to the U.S. in no time, so get ready for it.”

Sustainability will also continue to gain in importance, he predicted, with 65 percent of consumers reporting they are planning to buy high-quality durable items, 57 percent saying they’re open to repairing fashion items and 71 percent expecting to extend the lifetime of the items.

Turning to retail, Thiel said direct-to-consumer sales represented 65 percent of the total sports apparel business last spring, but that number dropped to 44 percent this year as stores reopened. He expects that figure to stabilize at around that percentage. “Brick-and-mortar has an important role to play, it’s here to stay,” he said, predicting about a 5 percent growth rate for physical stores.

He also took on the supply chain issues, which include a production slowdown, particularly in China because of a shortage of electricity and lockdowns in Vietnam. While those issues are not expected to be resolved quickly, he did say the “transportation bottleneck” and surge in shipping prices should improve by the first quarter of next year.

Other high-profile executives who participated at the SFIA event included New Balance president and chief executive officer Joe Preston, who said he remains “bullish on long-term trends for footwear and apparel” as consumers continue to embrace their newfound sports of running and walking for fitness. “It’s a very positive trend for the industry in general,” he said.

But in addition to offering product for these activities, Preston said New Balance is also addressing the larger issue of mental health, pointing to the company’s new content series, Beyond the Run, that is intended to communicate the wellness benefits of staying active.

In another session, Joe Dudy, president of Wilson Sporting Goods and Jim Gerson, president of Speedo USA, were also upbeat about the future as participation in golf, tennis and swimming, among other sports, continues to rise.

Dudy said in addition to the core customer, consumers who are less concerned with their scores and more focused on having fun should also present an opportunity for brands and retailers. “That should lift the total market,” he said.

Sporting Goods Industry Expects Solid Sales

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Sporting Goods Industry Expects Solid Sales

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Sporting Goods Industry Expects Solid Sales

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Sporting Goods Industry Expects Solid Sales

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Sporting Goods Industry Expects Solid Sales

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Sporting Goods Industry Expects Solid Sales

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Sporting Goods Industry Expects Solid Sales

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Sporting Goods Industry Expects Solid Sales

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Sporting Goods Industry Expects Solid Sales

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Sporting Goods Industry Expects Solid Sales

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Sporting Goods Industry Expects Solid Sales

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Sporting Goods Industry Expects Solid Sales

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Sporting Goods Industry Expects Solid Sales

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Sporting Goods Industry Expects Solid Sales

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Sporting Goods Industry Expects Solid Sales

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Sporting Goods Industry Expects Solid Sales

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Sporting Goods Industry Expects Solid Sales

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Sporting Goods Industry Expects Solid Sales

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Sporting Goods Industry Expects Solid Sales

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Sporting Goods Industry Expects Solid Sales

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Sporting Goods Industry Expects Solid Sales

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Sporting Goods Industry Expects Solid Sales

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Sporting Goods Industry Expects Solid Sales

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Sporting Goods Industry Expects Solid Sales

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Sporting Goods Industry Expects Solid Sales

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Sporting Goods Industry Expects Solid Sales

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Sporting Goods Industry Expects Solid Sales

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Sporting Goods Industry Expects Solid Sales

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Sporting Goods Industry Expects Solid Sales

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Sporting Goods Industry Expects Solid Sales

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Sporting Goods Industry Expects Solid Sales

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Sporting Goods Industry Expects Solid Sales

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Sporting Goods Industry Expects Solid Sales

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Sporting Goods Industry Expects Solid Sales

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Sporting Goods Industry Expects Solid Sales

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Sporting Goods Industry Expects Solid Sales

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Sporting Goods Industry Expects Solid Sales

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad