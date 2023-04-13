Swimsuits For All Reveals ‘All For You’ Campaign Featuring Katie Sturino

Swimsuits For All, a leading inclusive swimwear brand for sizes 4t to 44, will launch its annual female-empowered ad campaign, titled “All For You.”

The campaign showcases a diverse group of real women including entrepreneur, author and body acceptance advocate Katie Sturino; Swimsuits For All’s director of merchandising Aisha Jackson; award-winning filmmaker, podcast producer and journalist Amy Chan; producer and social justice advocate Elisa Taub; aspiring plus-size model Fatima Karalova; invisible illness advocate, storyteller and brand strategist Lauren Thomas, and Fearless Women founder, mindset coach and educator Sue Fearless.

Sturino, who is the founder of Megababe Beauty, said she discovered Swimsuits For All when she started her blog (“The 12ish Style,”) in 2015 and she’s been wearing them ever since. “I wore all their collaboration pieces, and think for a long time they were the only swimsuits that were cool and had a great fit in the whole market,” said Sturino.

She said the campaign is not just about the swimsuits, “it goes a lot deeper than that.” She said they did a wide casting call on social media, and gave women who don’t necessarily get the opportunity to be in a swimsuit campaign because of age or size a chance to have photos taken and inspire other women. There were 200 submissions in total.

“For this campaign, I was looking for a group of women who were all at different stages in life and in their journey to self-acceptance,” said Sturino. “I’ve been a longtime Swimsuits For All customer and this is a brand whose actions have always spoken louder than their words. I was thrilled when they approached me, not only because I’m honored to be the face of this brand, but because they entrusted me with leading such a powerful experience.”

Katie Sturino in Swimsuis For All campaign.

Sturino has raised awareness for size inclusivity and empowering women of all sizes to find their confidence and celebrate their style through her personal platform.

In the campaign, the six women share their story of their journey to self-love and acceptance. “All For You” uncovers the distorted views women have of their bodies in connection to swimwear and stands to empower people everywhere to not only love their body, but to know they are not alone and that true beauty comes from within.

“Swimsuits For All has long been recognized as a pioneer in fit, design and size inclusivity, but this campaign truly embodies Swimsuits For All’s mission in its entirety. We’ve done open casting calls in the past, but this experience was unlike anything we’ve ever done before. Being able to showcase our new 2023 collection alongside Katie Sturino, a longtime ambassador of the brand, was a testament to our mission of providing beautiful swimwear to all women. Taking part in this experience was really unique and uplifting, and I know this campaign will inspire women to feel their best,” said Bryan Bance, brand leader.

Swimsuits For All campaign image.

Last October, Swimsuits For All and Sturino mounted a nationwide casting call on social media, asking women of all ages, ethnicities, and body shapes to submit a video describing their relationship with swimwear. The casting ended with six women being selected to appear alongside Sturino in the 2023 campaign.

Their journey began with a group fitting in New York City, where Sturino and the Swimsuits For All team worked together to find their ideal fit.

Swimsuits for All ad campaign image.

She said the women selected one-pieces with cut-outs, two-pieces, and mesh. Sturino said her favorite piece was a cup-sized mesh underwire one-piece swimsuit.

Following the group fitting, the women met again in the Bahamas in January, where the campaign was shot by photographer and director Ben Watts in Harbour Island. It breaks Thursday with a national multimedia, integrated campaign. The full video campaign will appear on Swimwear For All’s landing page on Thursday, when the full collection launches.

The 2023 collection features bright and bold tropical colors, crochet, texture and shine, and terry cloth fabrics. Silhouettes include covered-up bikinis, one-piece swimsuits and mix-and-match bikinis and tankinis. Retail prices range from $40 to $148.

Swimsuits For All is part of Full Beauty Brands, which caters to plus-size women and men. It also includes Woman Within, Jessica London, Roaman’s, Active For All, and Shoes For All.