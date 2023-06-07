First Look at the Latest Drop from Teddy Santis for New Balance

New Balance is ready to take the wraps off the third season of its Made in USA collection designed by buzzy designer Teddy Santis.

In the spring of 2021, Santis, founder and creative director of New York-based Aimé Leon Dore, was named by the Boston-based sports brand as the creative director of its Made in USA brand, New Balance’s designation for product that has a domestic value of 70 percent or more.

The latest edition of the collection, a spring/summer line, will be released in three drops beginning on June 16. The first will feature a limited-edition 990v6 quickstrike sneaker in a suede/mesh construction in shades of limestone and magenta. Shortly after, a 990v4 and a 998 pack will be offered in vibrant purple.

In addition to the shoes, the first release will include new colorways of the Made in USA sweatpants, hoodies, crew neck shirts and Ts, as well as mesh tank tops and nylon tracksuits.

Looks from the Made in USA collection.

The second release will offer 990v4, 990v6 and 996 sneakers in neutral tones and soft pastels, and the third will feature those same models in yellow white and green.

The suggested retail prices for the line will range from $65 to $210 for the apparel and $190 to $220 for the footwear. The collection will be sold on the New Balance e-commerce site and at select retailers globally.

The collaboration with Santis was a first for New Balance and is intended to elevate the Made in USA brand globally by tapping into Santis’ “influence” for its product design and marketing, the athletic brand said at the time of his appointment. It added that Santis “has firmly established himself as a leading figure in today’s contemporary fashion and lifestyle landscape,” and proven his ability to channel “the spirit and history of New York City into Aimé Leon Dore’s products, experiences and campaigns.”

Santis was born in Queens, N.Y., to parents who immigrated from Greece. He founded Aimé Leon Dore in New York in 2014 and has worked with New Balance in the past to reimagine a number of styles including the 550, the 1300, the 990, the 997 and the 827.