Ten Thousand Links With Rich Roll for Eco-friendly Running Collection

Ten Thousand is committed to making essential gear for men who prioritize function over everything, rather than athleisure.

The men’s performance-wear brand has teamed up to release an eco-friendly running collection developed in collaboration with famed endurance athlete, podcaster and author Rich Roll.

“After a year of prototyping and testing, we’re thrilled to present a sustainable, high-performance run kit built for athletes who, like Rich, run not only to benefit their body, but to care for their mind,” explained Ten Thousand founder and chief executive officer Keith Nowak.

Titled The FAR (Free Association Run) Collection, the collaboration includes a lined run short made from sweat-wicking and quick-drying recycled nylon fabrics; chafe-free, sweat-wicking and quick-drying shorts; long-sleeved run shirts made from a highly breathable recycled poly fabric, and a running beanie made from EcoVero Viscose.

All trims, including hangtags, zipper tapes and cords, are made from recycled materials and have undergone an eco-friendly Polygiene Biostatic permanent antiodor treatment that ensures they’ll stay odor-free, even after repeated wears and without washing.

“For me, running is of course about performance — a vector in which Ten Thousand excels. But it’s also about connection with self. With others. And with the environments we navigate,” said Roll.

Pricing starts at $38 for the beanie and goes up to $78 for the shorts, and the Ten Thousand x Rich Roll FAR Collection is available now exclusively at the Ten Thousand website.

Ten Thousand x Rich Roll FAR Collection.

Ten Thousand x Rich Roll FAR Collection.

Ten Thousand x Rich Roll FAR Collection.

Ten Thousand x Rich Roll FAR Collection.