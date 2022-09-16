Terez Opens Lexington Avenue Boutique

Terez, the colorful fashion clothing line, will open its first permanent brick-and-mortar location in New York’s Upper East Side at 1040 Lexington Avenue, between 74th and 75th Streets on Friday.

The 1,600-square-foot shop will showcase a selection of the brand’s hero products for women and girls, as well as pieces from exclusive brand partnerships such as One Piece Design, Elsie Frieda and Jocelyn.

“It looks like a jewel box,” said Zara Terez Tisch, founder and chief executive officer. “It is vibrant, happy and bright and displays our signature pink colors and will showcase the breadth of our assortment,” she said. This is the brand’s 10th year in business.

The store features a black-and-white checkerboard floor, Terez pink accent walls, and a kaleidoscope of leggings accentuated with a one-of-a-kind butterfly ceiling installation. The back wall is interactive, and will include elements such as a candy wall and customization station for purchases.

In conjunction with the store opening, Terez will give out 50 “Kindness Coins” when someone performs a random act of kindness, and that person will be invited to visit the store for free items. The coin concept underscores Terez’s mission for spreading joy and positivity in the world.

Tisch partnered with Leap, a retail platform that has an in-house designer, Jonatham Lam, for the store. “We put our most whimsical, ‘Alice in Wonderland,’ rainbow heads together and created a really magical space,” she said. The grand opening will be Sept. 23 and 24, but the shop will have a soft opening Friday.

“I wanted to do a permanent store since we tried a pop-up in SoHo in 2018. I wanted to be in a neighborhood, and grow as a pillar of a local community and build from there,” said Tisch. The shop is one level and is located across the street from Sharkey’s Cuts for Kids, and near coffee places and a Pilates studio.

Among the apparel offerings are leggings, sports bras, tanks, tees, loungewear, sweatpants, sweatshirts and long-sleeve mock necks. Terez launched rayon button-downs and will expand the rayon program for the spring, adding pants, shorts, skirts and tops. It will also carry accessories, along with the custom jewelry collaboration with Elsie Frieda.

The women’s line, which makes up about 70 percent of the assortment, retails for between $62 and $322, with leggings between $92 and $148, and girls’ leggings sell for $58 and $71. Terez currently sells with Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue, Bloomingdale’s, Bergdorf Goodman, Shopbop, and Carbon58.

“The reason I wanted to open up a store is that in this current economic climate, it’s really important to tell your story and tell your reason for existence. That’s hard to do from a wholesale standpoint, and is even hard to do with all the creative imagery we currently have for our website. This puts boots on the ground, in a neighborhood that I know will love our assortment and our product, and we’ll be able to get feedback and react in real time. Having this physical home will support our direct-to-consumer and wholesale business.”

Tisch declined to give a first-year volume prediction, but said, “My hope is that we can be profitable year one.”