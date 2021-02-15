The Bar Method is floating on cloud nine.

The popular exercise class, which incorporates ballet-style bars in each session — a favorite among celebs like Jennifer Aniston, Zooey Deschanel, Kirsten Dunst and Denise Richards — is launching its first design collaboration with Tampa Bay, Fla.-based brand Soulgani. The four-piece collection includes exclusive cloud prints on activewear pieces, such as leggings and a sports bra.

“The cloud print, that’s really reflective of this time during quarantine,” Stephanie Schon, president of The Bar Method, told WWD. “It’s a time of reflection, of maybe less ‘me’ time. It fits so well with where our customers are.”

She added that an apparel partnership with Soulgani seemed fitting, not just because of the prints, but because the indie-label donates a portion of its proceeds to charitable causes, such as feeding the homeless, building homes in Peru or supporting art therapy for children, through its “Do Good, Be Good” program. Soulgani will donate 10 percent of net proceeds from The Bar Method collection to Feeding America.

“We have been looking for partners that match well with our retail strategy, searching for products with a purpose,” Schon said. “Our Bar Method girls like to work out. But they’re also dedicated to sharing with the larger world. Soulgani seemed like an appropriate match. It’s empowering women.”

In fact, Soulgani was founded by female entrepreneur Christina Sparks, a former yoga teacher and tech executive, following a trip to Machu Picchu.

“I went on this hike and saw these rocks with colors,” Sparks explained. “I said to my friend, ‘These colors should go on a pair of leggings.’ Fast-forward a year and a half later and I created my first prototype.”

That was back in March 2018. Today, the start-up employs six people and sells a full assortment of activewear, including sports bras, tank tops and sweatshirts. The brand also sells through QVC, Kohl’s and a variety of boutique fitness studios around the U.S. and has plans to move into swimwear.

“All of our designs are inspired by nature and travel; it’s all about making amazing clothing that’s unique and giving back at the same time,” Sparks said. “And our leggings — whether you’re tall or short or in the middle — they fit the same on every body type. It’s all about the stretch and how the fabric molds to your body.”

The collection marks The Bar Method’s first design collaboration. (The Bar Method has previously had co-branded partnerships with Vimmia, DIY: Define Your Inspiration, Beyond Yoga, Nux and Lululemon.)

Schon said some apparel launches were paused in the past year because of the pandemic, but added that retail sales still make up about 10 percent of The Bar Method’s total revenues, including both apparel and fitness equipment, such as yoga mats and fitness balls.

“There’s still a demand for it with people working out from home,” she said.

The new limited-edition collection launches today exclusively at barmethod.com. Prices range from $52 to $110 and come in sizes XS to 2XL. After March 17, the collection will be available at The Bar Method studios, soulgani.com and select retailers, such as Kohl’s. Sparks added that Soulgani will add additional prints and color ways to the collection in April.

