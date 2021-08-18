The Mighty Company Dives Into Swimwear

Los Angeles-based luxury outerwear label The Mighty Company has this month debuted swimwear in line with its signature optimistic, ’90s West Coast-inspired spirit. Since its launch in 2016, the brand has become known for its feel-good outerwear, as well as playful leather fashions. Following a 2020 summer capsule of bright and sparkly casualwear, swimwear became the next step in category expansion.

“We’ve always wanted to launch swim because our brand DNA is so vibrant and feel-good, which probably translates best to summer. But as a luxury outerwear company, we’ve never been able to have it as a real season to design for,” said Jessie Willner, founder and creative director, and Hanover Booth, chief operating officer and partner.

An image from The Mighty Company’s swim summer capsule. Courtesy photo

Over the last year, the duo has focused on establishing local Los Angeles production and factories to create new styles. The Mighty Swim swimwear and accessories were 100 percent made in L.A. The capsule includes five swimwear styles in three exclusive “Mighty prints” in their signature glitter nylon with a shimmer poly-Lycra blend and lined in different glitter colorways so each style can be worn on the reverse. The collection is available on the brand’s e-commerce with reversible bikini separates in sizes XS to XXL, priced $65 to $85, as well as accessories — printed beach bags, bucket hats, scrunchie set, and more — from $25 to $135.