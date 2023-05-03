Tommy Hilfiger, Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team and Awake NY Launch Collection

Tommy Hilfiger has partnered with Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team and New York streetwear brand Awake NY to co-create the new Tommy x Mercedes-AMG F1 x Awake NY collection and campaign.

Launching Thursday ahead of the Miami Grand Prix on Sunday, the collection combines Awake NY’s founder Angelo Baque’s street-style sensibility with Hilfiger’s signature prep aesthetic to create a range of motorsport-inspired looks that are gender-inclusive.

“I have been an F1 fan since I was a kid, and we’ve been breaking conventions in our partnerships with the sport since the ’90s,” said Tommy Hilfiger. “With this collaboration, we wanted to continue to innovate with both design and an inclusive spirit to create a bold new perspective for the next generation of race-goers.”

Baque, a fan of both Lewis Hamilton and Formula 1, was excited to offer up a fresh new vision for Formula 1.

“My visit to the Tommy archive sparked the nostalgia of my youth and inspired much of my approach to this collection,” said Baque. “My desire was to authentically interpret streetwear and Americana. Never in a million years did I think this Ecuadorian kid from Queens, New York, would be designing pieces proudly worn by Lewis Hamilton, George Russell and Mercedes-AMG F1. Seeing Tommy, Lewis and myself working together on this project is important for the younger versions of ourselves to understand representation matters.”

The campaign follows stories that inspired Hamilton, a seven-time champion and F1 race car driver, Grand-Prix winner Russell and Baque, as well as Hilfiger on their individual journeys. The campaign was photographed by Adrienne Raquel with videography by Anthony Prince Leslie. It features Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Reserve Driver Mick Schumacher, Hilfiger and the Mercedes-AMG F1 team.

Reflecting the values of Hilfiger’s People’s Place program that gives opportunities to underrepresented communities in the creative industry, the collaboration will work with Creatives Want Change (CWC), inviting Black, Indigenous and people of color participants to attend the race in Miami on Sunday. Danae Harrison, Dayne Thompson and Donald Whorley from CWC will work closely with Baque on the grid before the race, exploring how the collaboration evolves from concept to production.

“Change is an inevitable part of both sport and life. As a team, we understand the importance of embracing this on and off the track to continually innovate, inspire and tackle the challenges presented to us,” said Toto Wolff, chief executive officer and Team Principal of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team. “We’re proud to celebrate these shared values through this collaboration; not only creating an iconic collection but by supporting and highlighting creators from underrepresented communities.”

The Tommy x Mercedes-AMG F1 Awake NY collection features seven gender-inclusive styles, drawing inspiration from racing and New York City street aesthetics. The Americana theme comes through in a classic baseball jersey and a T-shirt dedicated to the Miami Grand Prix in diva pink, electric blue lemonade and black options. The Tommy, Awake NY and Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team logos are evident across long-sleeves, polos, baseball jerseys and rugby shirts.

T-shirts and baseball jerseys display the drivers’ racing numbers with Hamilton’s 44 and Russell’s 63, while a special Awake NY tribute references ’85, the year Tommy Hilfiger, the company, was launched. Colors include Hilfiger’s signature red, white and blue, while the Mercedes-AMG F1 pieces showcase the core team palette of black and white highlighted with volt green.

“Since the beginning of our partnership in 2018, we have continually pushed the boundaries of what is possible by creating bold ranges, highlighting causes important to both organizations, and sharing incredible stories,” said Richard Sanders, chief commercial officer of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team. “This innovative campaign is the next step, reflecting the work of important initiatives such as the People’s Place program and Accelerate 25, whilst creating an eye-catching collection.”

The collection will be available at Tommy.com, shop-us.mercedesamgf1.com, select Tommy Hilfiger stores and designated tracks over upcoming Grand Prix weekends.