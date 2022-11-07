×
Tory Burch Is the Official Outfitter of the Billie Jean King Cup by Gainbridge

Burch and King have designed a winner's jacket for the champion team.

Billie Jean King and Tory Burch.
Billie Jean King and Tory Burch. Courtesy shot.

Tory Burch has become the official outfitter of the Billie Jean King Cup by Gainbridge, the women’s World Cup of Tennis and the largest annual international team event in women’s sports.

Burch and King have designed a winner’s jacket for the champion team of the Billie Jean King Cup by Gainbridge Finals, which take place 13 in Glasgow, Scotland. The jacket comes in “Billie Blue” with a special Billie Jean King Cup patch and a message from King embroidered on the lining. It is the first jacket of its kind in women’s professional sports.

Tory Burch and Billie Jean King have designed the winner’s jacket.

Burch has also designed uniforms for the ball people, umpires and lineswomen. A special capsule of tennis polos, sweatshirts, hats, and a bracelet will be available on toryburch.com, starting Monday, with proceeds benefiting the Tory Burch Foundation and the Billie Jean King Leadership Initiative.

A look from the special capsule.

“I am in awe of Billie Jean. What she means to young women is hard to describe,” said Burch. “I’m thrilled for our partnership. Personally I’m really excited about the winner’s jackets. I thought about those green jackets they give men at the Masters, and I wanted to make something as iconic for world champion women athletes.

“The Billie Jean King Cup is the women’s World Cup of tennis, and Billie Jean is embracing it as a platform for change. Our values are similar: empowering women, breaking barriers and promoting equality around the world,” Burch added.

“This is a 21st-century partnership for women’s World Cup of Tennis that embraces ambition and focuses on advancing equality around the globe using tennis to make a difference in the lives of others,” said King.

The 12 countries that have qualified for the 2022 Billie Jean King Cup by Gainbridge Finals include the USA, Canada, Great Britain, Czech Republic, Italy, Kazakhstan, Poland, Spain, Switzerland, Australia, Slovakia and Belgium.

A tennis look from the capsule.

The Tory Burch Foundation is also the nonprofit partner of the Billie Jean King Cup by Gainbridge. In collaboration with King and the International Tennis Federation, the foundation will establish a fellowship to support a woman entrepreneur in the sports field, launching in 2023.

The Billie Jean King Cup by Gainbridge is managed and run by the International Tennis Federation. The ITF reinvests 90 percent of World Cup revenue into the development of women’s tennis at the grassroots level through its 210 National Tennis Federation members and in countries where support is most needed.

King has worked to advance women’s equality in sports and was instrumental in the fight for equal pay in sports, working for the passing of Title IX in 1972, which remains the only U.S. law that protects gender equality.

