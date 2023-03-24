Tyr Becomes Official Outfitter of USA Diving

Tyr is leaning into its history in swimwear with a new deal to become the official outfitter of the USA Diving organization.

The Seal Beach, California-based brand on Friday said that under the terms of the deal it will outfit the USA Diving national team members with swimwear and competition gear. Additionally, the brand will serve as a title sponsor for the 2023 USA Diving Junior National Championships.

The company will produce co-branded apparel and swimwear for divers of all levels and will also offer the team members access to exclusive offers, limited-edition products and customized merchandise.

USA Diving is a nonprofit organization that selects and trains teams to represent the United States in major diving events around the world, including the Olympic Games, the World Championships and the World Aquatics Diving World Cup.

“We are honored to partner with USA Diving,” said Matt DiLorenzo, chief executive officer of Tyr. “USA Diving and its athletes of all levels embody the hard work and determination that we at Tyr hold as core values. We look forward to supporting them through this partnership, in competition and beyond.”

The USA Diving Junior National Championships will be held July 23 through Aug. 1 at the Marguerite Aquatics Complex in Mission Viejo, California, an event that will mark its return to the city for the first time since 2007.

Tyr was founded more than 30 years ago and has grown to become one of the most popular swimwear and fitness brands.