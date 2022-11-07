×
Tyr, Whoop Team for ‘Smart’ Swimsuits

The line targeted to swimmers and triathletes allows for more-accurate metrics in the pool.

Olympic Gold Medal winning swimmer Lilly King in the Tyr x Whoop suit.
Olympic Gold Medal winning swimmer Lilly King in the Tyr x Whoop suit. courtesy

It’s now possible to get accurate metrics in the pool thanks to a partnership between Tyr and Whoop.

The swimwear brand and the human performance company have worked together to create smart swimsuits that can track workouts in the water.

The men’s Jammer or the women’s Diamondfit swimsuits are targeted to competitive swimmers, triathletes, CrossFit athletes or anyone hoping to improve their efficiency in the water.

Tyr x Whoop Swimsuits feature an inner pocket that holds the Whoop 4.0 sensor, providing more-accurate data than that provided by smartwatches, which can be impacted by the drag of the water. The suits are antimicrobial, chlorine-proof and colorfast for at least 300 hours, the companies said.

The men’s Jammer model.

“We created Whoop Body featuring Any-Wear Technology to give our members new ways to personalize their wearable experience to best fit their lives,” said Joel Lessard, vice president of apparel and accessories at Whoop. “Tyr shares our vision to innovate at the intersection of activewear and physiological data collection to unlock next-level insights for even more people. Swimming is a high-output activity with passionate athletes, and our swimwear will empower them to find their edge to continue getting better.” 

The swimwear retails for $79 for the men’s suit and $109 for the women’s and will be sold on the websites of both brands.

