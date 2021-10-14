×
Thursday's Digital Daily: October 14, 2021

Under Armour Names Chief Consumer Officer

Massamo Baratto will also oversee marketing for the brand when the current head of that area departs early next year.

The new Under Armour Flow Velociti
A look from Under Armour.

Under Armour has promoted Massimo Baratto to executive vice president and chief consumer officer, a new role at the Baltimore-based sports brand.

Baratto, who has been managing director of the company’s Europe, Middle East and Africa region since 2018, will oversee all aspects of Under Armour’s consumer strategy including global marketing, e-commerce and retail. Alessandro de Pestel, who has been Under Armour’s chief marketing officer since 2018, will be leaving the company in February.

“Massimo’s global leadership skills, digital expertise and significant experience building brands through understanding consumer behavior will be a great enabler in strengthening our ability to innovate and enhance our position as one of the world’s preeminent athletic performance brands,” said Patrik Frisk, Under Armour’s president and chief executive officer.

Before joining Under Armour, Baratto was CEO of Oberalp Group, a company focused on the mountain sports industry. In his 18-year career there, he is credited with significant growing the company’s Salewa, Dynafit, Wild Country and Pomoca brands.

Succeeding Baratto as senior vice president and general manager of EMEA is Kara Trent, a seven-year Under Armour veteran who most recently led the merchandising and planning for that region. She also worked in merchandising, planning and buying for Puma and Reebok before joining Under Armour.

