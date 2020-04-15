Under Armour has tapped an apparel industry veteran to be its next chief product officer.

On Wednesday morning, the Baltimore-based sporting goods brand said Lisa Collier, the former president and chief executive officer of NYDJ (Not Your Daughter’s Jeans) who also spent more than a decade at Levi’s, will join the company on April 27. She will succeed Kevin Eskridge who, as reported, resigned from that position last month and will depart the company in August. Under Armour said Collier will work with Eskridge until then “to ensure a smooth transition.”

Collier will report to Under Armour president and ceo Patrik Frisk and will oversee product, merchandising and design.

Frisk said Collier’s “strength as a retail leader will be invaluable as we continue to execute against our long-term strategies and work to deliver performance solutions you never knew you needed and can’t imagine living without.”

Collier headed NYDJ from 2016 to 2019. Prior to that, she spent 13 years with Levi Strauss & Co., in roles that included senior vice president of product development and innovation, president of the Dockers brand and chief transformation officer. Earlier in her career, she was with Tarrant Apparel Group, The Limited and Hess’s Department Stores.

“I look forward to joining Under Armour and working with a world-class team that will continue to advance the brand’s legacy to create innovative and stylish products that help consumers meet their fitness goals,” Collier said. “The brand has demonstrated commitment to evolution and growth, and from day one I will utilize the knowledge and experience gained over the course of my career to ensure the success of Under Armour’s mission.”

Frisk took over the ceo post from founder Kevin Plank in January and several changes have been made since then. After a couple of decades of enviable growth, Under Armour started to stumble around 2017 after one of its largest retail customers, Sports Authority, went out of business and the brand made the controversial decision to try to recoup some of that business by selling to Kohl’s. Under Armour also expanded into a number of product categories and launched a high-fashion, high-priced fashion line designed by Tim Coppens that was abruptly discontinued after only one year.

The company has continued to struggle with both sales and scandals — Under Armour had to explicitly ban executives from expensing strip-club visits and the SEC is investigating its accounting practices.

The Swedish-born Frisk’s game plan revolves around focusing on performance, rather than lifestyle product.