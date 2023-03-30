Under Armour Names Steph Curry President of Curry Brand

Stephen Curry and Under Armour are deepening their relationship.

Ten years after the NBA star and the sports brand teamed, Curry has stepped up to become president of the Curry Brand and will work to grow that as well the larger Under Armour business.

Although much of the product over the past decade has been centered around sneakers, the Curry Brand offers footwear and apparel in the basketball, training and golf categories. The next phase of the partnership will focus on new and existing categories across a variety of sports, from basketball and golf to womenswear, youth and sportstyle product.

The Golden State Warriors point guard will also serve in an advisory role for the company that will include marketing the brand as a whole and expanding the Under Armour athlete roster.

“If the past 10 years have shown me anything, it’s that Under Armour and I can build great things together,” Curry said. “It’s all about impacting athletes and creating products that perform and resonate with them, and Under Armour does it best. In 2013 we bet on each other, and I’m all in on taking this next step together.”

Although footwear sales at Under Armour have improved as the corporation puts more effort into the category, Curry’s shoes have been criticized over the years for their design and lack of technology. In 2016, his signature sneaker was lambasted on social media as “Chef Curry” shoes because they were white. But the NBA star shrugged off the criticisms and, in fact, will be reintroducing the model as the Curry 2 Low FloTro, complete with colorful design accents, on April 1, according to Sports Illustrated.

“Stephen is one of the greatest talents of our generation,” said Kevin Plank, executive chair and brand chief of Under Armour. “At his core, he embodies what it means to be an Under Armour athlete and is an integral part of the Under Armour family. We are excited to keep building together, bringing even more innovation and inspiration to athletes across the globe.”

Steph Curry with Kevin Plank

Under Armour and Curry have released 10 signature shoes in the decade since the partnership began, each with a design nod to memorable moments in his NBA career. The Curry Flow 10, which was released this past fall, marked a milestone, making Curry only the ninth athlete in history — and Under Armour’s first — to release 10 signature shoes.

In 2020, the two teamed to introduce UA Flow, a cushioning technology used in both his signature line as well as other Under Armour footwear.

In addition to product, the partnership includes increased funding for community impact efforts designed to create opportunities, access and equity for the next generation of athletes.

The Curry Brand, which launched in 2020, already worked with Under Armour to refurbish 10 courts, train 2,500 coaches, support 77 programs and impact more than 72,000 young athletes. The goal is to renovate 20 safe places to play, train 15,000 coaches and supporting 125 programs to impact 100,000 youth by 2025.

“Belief is a big part of who I am on and off the court,” Curry said. “I believe in the Curry Brand and Under Armour, the team now in place and what we’re doing together. We share a vision for a big future ahead.”

“I am excited to be joining Under Armour at this pivotal time, especially with the heat and the influence that Stephen will bring for us,” said Stephanie Linnartz, the newly named president and chief executive officer of Under Armour. “I look forward to working closely with Stephen and the Curry team as we focus on the next chapter of accelerated growth across the Under Armour brand.”

Curry is one of the highest profile athletes on the Under Armour roster that includes Lindsay Vonn, Tom Brady, Jordan Spieth and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.