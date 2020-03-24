By  on March 24, 2020

Kevin Eskridge, chief product officer, is the latest high-ranking Under Armour executive to exit the brand.

On Tuesday, the Baltimore-based sporting goods company said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that Eskridge will be leaving on Aug. 15 to pursue other interests.

