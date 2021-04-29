The COVID-19 pandemic caused an athleisure boom and with that many major activewear companies have successfully adapted to changing consumer behavior by investing in online direct-to-consumer sales while still remaining somewhat resistant to the economic impact that it has left behind. Global apparel retailer Uniqlo will launch a men’s, women’s and kids sport utility wear collection with American action painter Futura2000’s brand Futura Laboratories, marking the release as his third collaborative project. A legend of the graffiti arts and one of the key figures — alongside Jean-Michel Basquiat and Keith Haring — who took the 1980s art scene by storm, Futura brings his signature atomic icon graphics with a pervasive application on key pieces from Uniqlo’s summer sport utility wear range such as the men’s Dry-Ex T-shirt, men’s Dry-Ex shorts, women’s and women’s Airism soft biker shorts, as well as a two-way stretch cap and towel, both also prominently displaying the artist’s famous atomic icons.

“As an Action Painter who is often on the floor or elevating to the location of his canvas, it only makes sense that he would apply his signature designs and life experience to an activewear collection that encourages health and movement.” said John Jay, Uniqlo’s executive creative director.

Several key pieces from the collection were created with Uniqlo Dry-Ex, a highly functional fabric that instantly absorbs and wicks away sweat, making it the ideal garment for an active lifestyle. The full offering will be available in late May at all Uniqlo stores within the U.S. and on uniqlo.com.