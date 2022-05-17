Veronica Beard Partners With L’Etoile Sport on Elevated Tennis Capsule

Veronica Beard is in a sporty frame of mind.

The ready-to-wear brand has teamed with L’Etoile Sport on a capsule collection of tennis wear that can be worn both on and off the court.

The five-piece collection features L’Etoile’s high-performance fabric in an exclusive, modern stretch lace and will include a zip-front dress, jacket, tank, skort and signature Veronica Beard dickey, which can be worn inside the jacket or in any dickey-compatible Veronica Beard blazer, all in white pointelle lace with neon and silver trim.

The tennis, golf and activewear brand L’Etoile Sport was founded by Yesmin Philip in 2012 because she saw a gap in the market for chic, high-performance tennis-wear designed for everyday athletes and women of all ages.

Veronica Miele Beard and Veronica Swanson Beard, cofounders of Veronica Beard, and sisters-in-law, are both sports enthusiasts and athletes.

“We love the collaboration’s classic, feminine silhouettes because you shouldn’t have to forgo fashion for fitness. L’Etoile was the perfect partner for us because we could create something so chic for on and off the court,” Swanson Beard said.

“Veronica and I are both such tennis enthusiasts and love to spend time on the court in the summer months. And when we step off, we want to look just as ready for the next part of our day. Our iconic VB scuba jacket with L’Etoile x Veronica Beard dickey is the perfect piece to take you from the court to the street,” Miele Beard said.

Philip added, “As a female founder with a passion for creating fashion-forward performance activewear, I couldn’t imagine a more fitting collaboration than teaming up with Veronica Beard. The L’Etoile Sport capsule collection for Veronica Beard embodies the modern versatility and on-the-go spirit of both brands.”

A look from the L’Etoile Sport x Veronica Beard collaboration. courtesy shot.

The collection will be available starting Tuesday at all Veronica Beard locations, veronicabeard.com and letoilesport.com, with select wholesale distribution at Net-a-porter, saks.com, Carbon 38 and in a selection of private tennis clubs. Ten percent of sales generated during L’Etoile Sport x Veronica Beard in-store events will be donated to the USTA foundation, whose mission is to bring tennis and education together to change lives.

Prices of the collection range from $175 for the zip-front tank with white pointelle lace with neon and silver trim to $275 for the zip-front dress in white pointelle lace with neon and silver trim.

