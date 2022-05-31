Vilebrequin and Palm Angels Reunite for Swimwear Capsule

Palm Angels and Vilebrequin have teamed again for their second swimwear collaboration, launching on Tuesday.

The capsule collection consists of patterned and solid colored shorts, bearing both brands’ logos. While the solid color styles are available in classic black, Neptune blue and Soleil yellow, the patterned styles come in camouflage and animal patterns, a tropical sunset, Art Deco-inspired motifs, and a teddy bear pattern with paisley designs.

The two brands first tied up for summer 2021, offering a camouflage style, Palm Angels monogram pattern and graffiti jungle graphic shorts. The styles are still available and retail for $360.

Also last year, Vilebrequin celebrated 50 years in business with an anniversary collection and followed up this year teaming with Brooks Brothers and Woolmark on separate capsule collections.

Board shorts from the Palm Angels x Vilebrequin capsule Courtesy Photo

Palm Angels, on the other hand, launched its collaboration collection with fellow Italian label Missoni and opened its first U.S. store in Miami. The new store built on Palm Angels’ growing retail footprint that includes stores in Wuhan at K11 Mall, at Forte dei Marmi in the Province of Lucca, at Macau Galaxy in China, at Central Embassy in Bangkok, in Hong Kong at Causeway Bay, and in Chengdu, Shanghai and Beijing.

The new styles will be available on the Vilebrequin and Palm Angels websites and at select stores.