×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: May 31, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

Massimo Giorgetti’s Striking Ligurian Retreat

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Botter, Lukhanyo Mdingi and Peter Do Among Finalists for ANDAM Prize

Eye

From WWD Weekend: Joe Alwyn’s Laid-Back Stardom

Vilebrequin and Palm Angels Reunite for Swimwear Capsule

The new styles launching on the brands' respective websites and select stores builds on their partnership that began in 2021.

Palm Angels x Vilebrequin
Palm Angels x Vilebrequin Courtesy Photo

Palm Angels and Vilebrequin have teamed again for their second swimwear collaboration, launching on Tuesday.

The capsule collection consists of patterned and solid colored shorts, bearing both brands’ logos. While the solid color styles are available in classic black, Neptune blue and Soleil yellow, the patterned styles come in camouflage and animal patterns, a tropical sunset, Art Deco-inspired motifs, and a teddy bear pattern with paisley designs.

The two brands first tied up for summer 2021, offering a camouflage style, Palm Angels monogram pattern and graffiti jungle graphic shorts. The styles are still available and retail for $360.

Also last year, Vilebrequin celebrated 50 years in business with an anniversary collection and followed up this year teaming with Brooks Brothers and Woolmark on separate capsule collections.

Palm Angels x Vilebrequin board shorts
Board shorts from the Palm Angels x Vilebrequin capsule Courtesy Photo

Palm Angels, on the other hand, launched its collaboration collection with fellow Italian label Missoni and opened its first U.S. store in Miami. The new store built on Palm Angels’ growing retail footprint that includes stores in Wuhan at K11 Mall, at Forte dei Marmi in the Province of Lucca, at Macau Galaxy in China, at Central Embassy in Bangkok, in Hong Kong at Causeway Bay, and in Chengdu, Shanghai and Beijing.

The new styles will be available on the Vilebrequin and Palm Angels websites and at select stores.

Vilebrequin and Palm Angels Reunite for

Hot Summer Bags

Vilebrequin and Palm Angels Reunite for

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Vilebrequin and Palm Angels Reunite for

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Vilebrequin and Palm Angels Reunite for

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Vilebrequin and Palm Angels Reunite for

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Vilebrequin and Palm Angels Reunite for

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Vilebrequin and Palm Angels Reunite for

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Vilebrequin and Palm Angels Reunite for

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Vilebrequin and Palm Angels Reunite for

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Vilebrequin and Palm Angels Reunite for

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Vilebrequin and Palm Angels Reunite for

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Vilebrequin and Palm Angels Reunite for

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Vilebrequin and Palm Angels Reunite for

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Vilebrequin and Palm Angels Reunite for

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Vilebrequin and Palm Angels Reunite for

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Vilebrequin and Palm Angels Reunite for

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Vilebrequin and Palm Angels Reunite for

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Vilebrequin and Palm Angels Reunite for

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Vilebrequin and Palm Angels Reunite for

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Vilebrequin and Palm Angels Reunite for

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Vilebrequin and Palm Angels Reunite for

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Vilebrequin and Palm Angels Reunite for

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Vilebrequin and Palm Angels Reunite for

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Vilebrequin and Palm Angels Reunite for

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Vilebrequin and Palm Angels Reunite for

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Vilebrequin and Palm Angels Reunite for

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Vilebrequin and Palm Angels Reunite for

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Vilebrequin and Palm Angels Reunite for

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Vilebrequin and Palm Angels Reunite for

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Vilebrequin and Palm Angels Reunite for

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Vilebrequin and Palm Angels Reunite for

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Vilebrequin and Palm Angels Reunite for

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Vilebrequin and Palm Angels Reunite for

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Vilebrequin and Palm Angels Reunite for

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Vilebrequin and Palm Angels Reunite for

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Vilebrequin and Palm Angels Reunite for

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Vilebrequin and Palm Angels Reunite for

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Vilebrequin and Palm Angels Reunite for

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Vilebrequin and Palm Angels Reunite for

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Vilebrequin and Palm Angels Reunite for

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

JS Roques and Alice BarbierStreet Style,

Video: Top Street Style Stars Reveal How They Create Fashion Week Looks

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid on

Video: The NYFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Michael Halpern, Dilara Findikoglu, Richard Quinn

Video: Inside 3 Young Designers' LFW Spring 2020 Collections

Vilebrequin and Palm Angels Reunite for

Video: NYFW Spring 2020 Trends and Highlights So Far

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad