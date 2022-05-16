Wilson Sporting Goods Launches Premium Tennis Collection

Wilson Sporting Goods has launched a premium tennis-inspired sportswear collection.

Pieces include men’s woven and tennis shorts, warm-up pants and a jacket, seamless T-shirts, as well as women’s polo shirts, side skirts, tricot pants, pleated shorts and a bra top. Prices range from $58 to $138 for the men’s line and $58 to $118 for the women’s offering.

In addition, Wilson is including in the collection an issue of Clay + Felt, a magazine centered on the brand’s evolution in sportswear. The issue features the collection, as well as op-eds from Billie Jean King and other partners. Clay + Felt will also be available as a gift with purchase at Wilson’s New York and Chicago retail locations.

The collection, available exclusively on the Wilson’s Sporting Goods website, comes almost a year after the Chicago-based subsidiary of Amer Sports debuted sportswear. It also comes amid younger demographics’ growing interest in sports such as tennis and golf.

The sports rose in popularity for being played outdoors when the world was forced to stay at home due to lockdowns enforced to prevent the spread of COVID-19, as well as youthful brands embracing sports, such as Sporty & Rich teaming with tennis brand Prince. Streetwear brand Brain Dead also recently teamed with Prince and revived tennis label Sergio Tacchini, and skate brand Palace collaborated with Adidas tennis before COVID-19.