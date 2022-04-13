Wool Swim Trunks, Wrangler’s Resale Launch and Lululemon ‘Like New’: Short Takes

Woolmark Team Up: Wool may not be the first fabric to come to mind when thinking about swimwear, but it’s soft, comfortable and dries within five to seven minutes. Plus, it’s sustainable.

That’s exactly the reason Vilebrequin teamed with The Woolmark Company on a capsule collection of men’s board shorts made from merino wool. The collection is made from Reda’s Active collection, a fabric chosen for its performance attributes.

The three swim trunks have a sartorial-skewed aesthetic — no bright pastel colors or images of sea creatures for this line. Instead, they’re offered in navy, light gray and gingham patterns and are being called “suits made for swimming.”

Wool is quick-drying and sustainable.

“The Vilebrequin x Woolmark merino wool board shorts highlight the true versatility of the fiber,” said John Roberts, chief executive officer of Australian Wool Innovation, parent of The Woolmark Company. “Soft next to skin but resistant enough to handle the ocean, merino wool continues to drive unexpected product offerings. Thanks to manufacturing techniques, Vilebrequin is redefining the way we wear wool by bringing the sophistication of worsted tailoring to the water.”

It also answers the company’s quest to become more sustainable.

“Merino wool is real source of eco-innovation, and perfectly in line with Vilebrequin’s target to create 80 percent of collections using exclusively sustainable fabrics and processes by 2023,” said Vilebrequin chief executive officer Roland Herlory. “We feel confident our clients will appreciate its remarkable quality and the naturally chic way it hangs on the body. Partnering with The Woolmark Company has introduced us to cutting-edge techniques that reduce our impact on the planet while delivering a uniquely elegant product.”

The collection will retail from $250 to $310 and will be available beginning in May at the Vilebrequin stores and on its website.

Resale Happenings: In honor of Wrangler’s 75th anniversary, the denim maker is getting into vintage. Launched in April, “Wrangler Reborn” is an online resale collection of vintage and preloved denim from the 1950s to early 2000s. The launch captures the brand’s revered western-inspired styles while making room for additions like refurbished denim cut-off shorts. The collection ranges in price from $39 to $298.

Wrangler nearly sells out of its vintage line. Courtesy Wrangler

In other resale news, on Tuesday, Cuyana launched its resale service “Cuyana Revive” with resale provider Archive. Revive is a new addition to the Lean Closet Program (or second-life program), available online.

While you can only sell or buy bags and small leather goods through the program at this time, any Cuyana item can be donated directly to H.E.A.R.T, an organization helping women overcome and rebuild lives following abusive situations.

When selling through Cuyana Revive, consumers can choose to redeem their earnings as cash or Cuyana credit, depending on the item’s value.

Lululemon is also taking the next step with resale.

Starting April 22, the brand is rolling out its pre-loved program nationwide at more than 390 participating U.S. stores. Customers can trade in pre-loved Lululemon for an e-gift card redeemable at the Likenew.lululemon.com website.

The expansion builds on a pilot launched with re-commerce partner Trove in April 2021 and its Impact Agenda which states the company will design all of its products with sustainability and end-of-use in mind by 2030.