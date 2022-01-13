AG Launches Vegan Leather Capsule

In the last several years, a number of denim brands have made it their mission to produce fashionable jeans while infusing sustainable practices.

From entirely vegan jeans, to corporate policies that emphasize sustainable operations, eco-friendly denim brands are setting themselves apart by producing jeans with organic cotton and recycled materials, and using fewer precious natural resources to produce new collections.

Touting a vertical structure, AG has been a leader in progressing manufacturing processes toward a more sustainable future with early and significant investments in ozone technology, laser finishing, solar energy, water recycling and, most recently, the biodegradable Jean of Tomorrow collection.

The California-based premium lifestyle brand has launched a unisex capsule collection of Vegan Leather, a versatile leather alternative that is buttery smooth and supple. The assortment is hand-finished in a renowned leather factory, finished with soft-touch matte rubberized hardware from recycled materials and employing the same traditional seam sealing techniques as applied to real leather garments to create an authentic look and feel.

The range offers 11 women’s styles, including AG’s Nova sweatpants body, the Nova Jogger short, AG’s bestselling Alexxis straight, as well as the Caden trouser, and the oversize belted Chelsea shirt jacket, with two additional men’s styles: the Kenji sweatpant paired with the Elias shirt jacket and three unisex caps to round off the collection. Available in three colorways, a semi-matte Pure Black, a beige cream “Spun Wool” and a soft gray with hints of green called “Rooftop Garden.”

With price points ranging from $298 to $358, and with hats at $88, the vegan leather assortment is available for purchase now and will be sold on AG’s e-commerce as well as its retail locations. Customers can also purchase on Revolve.

AG has no plans to replace its leather goods with the new vegan capsule, but simply offer it as an alternative to real leather, an option that can be more comfortable given its stretch composition, as well as easier to care for than real leather.

A look from from AG’s vegan leather capsule.

A look from from AG’s vegan leather capsule.

A look from from AG’s vegan leather capsule.

A look from from AG’s vegan leather capsule.

A look from from AG’s vegan leather capsule.

A look from from AG’s vegan leather capsule.

A look from from AG’s vegan leather capsule.