×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: February 21, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Accessories

The Colorful Handbags to Know for Spring

Eye

Meet Fashion’s Favorite Mixologists

Fashion

Shonda Rhimes Ushers in New Direction for St. John

Allen Edmonds Taps Raleigh Denim Workshop for Legend Series 

The footwear company is looking to the denim brand for the second drop in the series.

The Allen Edmonds x Raleigh Denim Workshop
Styles from the Allen Edmonds x Raleigh Denim Workshop collaboration Courtesy

Allen Edmonds is teaming up with Raleigh Denim Workshop and its founder and designer Victor Lytvinenko for the second drop in Allen Edmonds’ Legend Series. Lytvinenko took an artistic approach to the collaboration, creating a series of black denim canvases, which will be transformed into shoes inspired by Allen Edmonds’ popular brogue oxford.  

“The tension and balance of what is acceptably formal felt ripe for exploration,” Lytvinenko said. “Exchanging black leather for black denim on a classically formal brogue creating something unexpected, a more free approach to formal.” 

Lytvinenko’s footwear will be designed with exposed black eyelets and black lacquered leather soles that are inscribed with the designer’s go-to mantra of “Follow your heart. The meaning of things we wear is as important as the thing itself.” 

Related Galleries

Additionally, Lytvinenko designed 200 pairs of Strand Oxfords, which are named the Strand Denim Dahlia Oxford. The shoes are also created in black denim and feature a black lacquered sole. The shoes are priced at $495. 

“The Legend Series was created and exists to provoke the very nature of what’s classic now,” said David Law, senior vice president at Allen Edmonds. “By working with authorities in their given field who share our passion for craft, we remaster our icons and explore the very definition of classics, which are the foundation of Allen Edmonds.” 

The canvases will be sold through a gallery exhibition event at the Allen Edmonds’ Rockefeller Plaza location on March 2. Each canvas will sell for $1,295.

The two brands also launched a campaign for the partnership, tapping musician Adonis Bosso to model the shoes. 

Lytvinenko’s Raleign Denim Workshop is Allen Edmonds’ second collaborator for its Legend Series. The Legend Series kicked off with a partnership with British brand Barbour.  

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Allen Edmonds x Raleigh Denim Workshop Collaboration: Details

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Allen Edmonds x Raleigh Denim Workshop Collaboration: Details

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Allen Edmonds x Raleigh Denim Workshop Collaboration: Details

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Allen Edmonds x Raleigh Denim Workshop Collaboration: Details

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Allen Edmonds x Raleigh Denim Workshop Collaboration: Details

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Allen Edmonds x Raleigh Denim Workshop Collaboration: Details

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Allen Edmonds x Raleigh Denim Workshop Collaboration: Details

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Allen Edmonds x Raleigh Denim Workshop Collaboration: Details

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Allen Edmonds x Raleigh Denim Workshop Collaboration: Details

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Allen Edmonds x Raleigh Denim Workshop Collaboration: Details

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Allen Edmonds x Raleigh Denim Workshop Collaboration: Details

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Allen Edmonds x Raleigh Denim Workshop Collaboration: Details

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Allen Edmonds x Raleigh Denim Workshop Collaboration: Details

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Allen Edmonds x Raleigh Denim Workshop Collaboration: Details

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Allen Edmonds x Raleigh Denim Workshop Collaboration: Details

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Allen Edmonds x Raleigh Denim Workshop Collaboration: Details

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Allen Edmonds x Raleigh Denim Workshop Collaboration: Details

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Allen Edmonds x Raleigh Denim Workshop Collaboration: Details

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Allen Edmonds x Raleigh Denim Workshop Collaboration: Details

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Allen Edmonds x Raleigh Denim Workshop Collaboration: Details

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Allen Edmonds x Raleigh Denim Workshop Collaboration: Details

Hot Summer Bags

Allen Edmonds x Raleigh Denim Workshop Collaboration: Details

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Allen Edmonds x Raleigh Denim Workshop Collaboration: Details

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Allen Edmonds x Raleigh Denim Workshop Collaboration: Details

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Allen Edmonds x Raleigh Denim Workshop Collaboration: Details

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Allen Edmonds x Raleigh Denim Workshop Collaboration: Details

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Allen Edmonds x Raleigh Denim Workshop Collaboration: Details

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Allen Edmonds x Raleigh Denim Workshop Collaboration: Details

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Allen Edmonds x Raleigh Denim Workshop Collaboration: Details

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Allen Edmonds x Raleigh Denim Workshop Collaboration: Details

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Allen Edmonds x Raleigh Denim Workshop Collaboration: Details

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Allen Edmonds x Raleigh Denim Workshop Collaboration: Details

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Allen Edmonds x Raleigh Denim Workshop Collaboration: Details

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Allen Edmonds x Raleigh Denim Workshop Collaboration: Details

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Allen Edmonds x Raleigh Denim Workshop Collaboration: Details

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Allen Edmonds x Raleigh Denim Workshop Collaboration: Details

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Allen Edmonds x Raleigh Denim Workshop Collaboration: Details

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Allen Edmonds x Raleigh Denim Workshop Collaboration: Details

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Allen Edmonds x Raleigh Denim Workshop Collaboration: Details

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Allen Edmonds x Raleigh Denim Workshop Collaboration: Details

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Allen Edmonds x Raleigh Denim Workshop Collaboration: Details

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Allen Edmonds x Raleigh Denim Workshop Collaboration: Details

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad