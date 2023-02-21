Allen Edmonds Taps Raleigh Denim Workshop for Legend Series 

Allen Edmonds is teaming up with Raleigh Denim Workshop and its founder and designer Victor Lytvinenko for the second drop in Allen Edmonds’ Legend Series. Lytvinenko took an artistic approach to the collaboration, creating a series of black denim canvases, which will be transformed into shoes inspired by Allen Edmonds’ popular brogue oxford.

“The tension and balance of what is acceptably formal felt ripe for exploration,” Lytvinenko said. “Exchanging black leather for black denim on a classically formal brogue creating something unexpected, a more free approach to formal.”

Lytvinenko’s will be designed with exposed black eyelets and black lacquered leather soles that are inscribed with the designer’s go-to mantra of “Follow your heart. The meaning of things we wear is as important as the thing itself.”

Additionally, Lytvinenko designed 200 pairs of Strand Oxfords, which are named the Strand Denim Dahlia Oxford. The shoes are also created in black denim and feature a black lacquered sole. The shoes are priced at $495.

“The Legend Series was created and exists to provoke the very nature of what’s classic now,” said David Law, senior vice president at Allen Edmonds. “By working with authorities in their given field who share our passion for craft, we remaster our icons and explore the very definition of classics, which are the foundation of Allen Edmonds.”

The canvases will be sold through a gallery exhibition event at the Allen Edmonds’ Rockefeller Plaza location on March 2. Each canvas will sell for $1,295.

The two brands also launched a campaign for the partnership, tapping musician Adonis Bosso to model the shoes.

Lytvinenko’s Raleign Denim Workshop is Allen Edmonds’ second collaborator for its Legend Series. The Legend Series kicked off with a partnership with British brand Barbour.