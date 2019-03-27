Joe’s Jeans is entering influencer territory.

The denim company has tapped Danielle Bernstein of the fashion blog We Wore What for its first influencer product collaboration. The partnership includes the creation of a new silhouette, aptly titled “The Danielle,” that comes in a high-rise, vintage-inspired straight-leg style designed from scratch by Bernstein.

“I’ve always loved wearing high-waisted jeans, but could never find a pair that was high rise enough to my liking, but also flattering on the hips, legs and butt,” said Bernstein, who met the Joe’s team at a brand activation last summer. “I was always going to vintage pairs of jeans that were one-offs and there was never that perfect balance that I was looking for and a lot of my peers and friends are looking for. So I set out to create that.”

Suzy Biszantz, Joe’s president and chief executive officer, said the choice to do an influencer line felt appropriate both because of Bernstein’s vision and “the way marketing and advertising has shifted.”

“It’s a combination of an authentic relationship and having the opportunity to work with somebody so respected in the industry,” Biszantz said. “Also, I felt [Bernstein] had something to share that was specific and the right kind of differentiator for our brand and our assortment. The consumer’s getting more savvy about those messages and influencers.”

We Wore What x Joe’s Jeans launches Thursday on Joe’s web site and in the brand’s SoHo, New York, Santa Monica and South Coast Plaza stores. “The Danielle” comes in three washes — vintage light, vintage medium and black — that retail for $198 each.

The line, said Biszantz, took a total of nine months to develop. Asked whether Joe’s is planning to grow its influencer collaborations, Biszantz said the company is first focused on gauging the success of We Wore What x Joe’s and is open to long-term influencer partnerships.

Bernstein, who has been teasing the line on her blog and social media, has already seen an increase on Instagram posts featuring the designs. Her #WeWoreWhatxJoesJeans posts have garnered more than 3 million impressions, she said, adding this may be an early indicator of the line’s success.

“My followers can see my passion behind the creation of this pair of jeans and are just as excited if not more excited than any other collaboration I’ve ever done because of that,” Bernstein said. “The hype is very real right now. We received an overwhelming response as far as social media impressions. We already can see it will be very successful and hopefully we do it again.”

