×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: October 10, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

The Top 10 Shows, Plus Top 5 Presentations of the Spring 2023 Collections

Accessories

Bulgari to Double Capacity of Valenza Jewelry Plant

Fashion

Seven Sustainable Standouts From Paris Fashion Week

As Denimwear Enjoys Momentum, Gas Milano 1984 Relaunches Under New Owners

The jeanswear brand has found its white knights that are poised to spur its digital capabilities and global appeal.

A Gas Milano 1984 recent campaign.
A Gas Milano 1984 recent campaign. Courtesy of Gas Milano 1984

MILAN — Italian denimwear companies had been losing their edge even before the COVID-19 pandemic struck but the return of the Y2K aesthetic in recent seasons has turned the runway spotlight on denim once again, opening new opportunities for specialty brands that would otherwise be stalling.  

Gas was among the pre-pandemic casualties in the jeanswear arena, with its now-former owner Grotto group dragging it out of bankruptcy and applying for a composition with creditor procedure that lasted five years.

Last spring, a pool of white knights came to the rescue with a court-managed takeover of the company, which is based in Chiuppano, Italy. Milano 1984 — a company controlled by entrepreneur and investor Andrea Citterio via his investment vehicle Duke, which is co-owned by Andrew Bordin — acquired a majority stake in Gas at a price pegged at 17.5 million euros.

Related Galleries

A third minority investor was found in tech-savvy Alpha Square Invest helmed by cofounder and chief executive officer Rino Castiglione, with two additional financial investors, DEA Capital and Amco, joining the group.

“The company is out of a five-year composition with creditors procedure and was hit hard by COVID-19; it was a tough landscape,” executive board member Castiglione said in an exclusive interview with WWD.

The brand’s financial and industrial stability, further weakened by the pandemic, was already impacted by a changing landscape that hit the traditional wholesale-based, digital-weak model of the ‘90s and Aughts when the brand reached its peak of success.

“Our first initiatives were aimed at giving back trust to the team and laying out a plan spelling out loud this was not a financial operation but rather a business initiative aimed at bringing the brand back to past glory,” Castiglione said.

“The relaunch starts from products…denim offering will be key as it represents the core business category. Gas is recognized and has a track record for its quality and services….It’s never been a strongly characterized fashion brand, rather its strength sat in its accessibility and versatility,” he explained.

A Gas Milano 1984 recent campaign.
A Gas Milano 1984 recent campaign. Courtesy of Gas Milano 1984

The new management onboarded two key creatives, recruited from the Guess Inc. stable. Gregoria Carmagnino, a former Guess head designer, and Gianpaolo Camporese, head of design, menswear at the American denim giant, were appointed to the roles of creative director and head of design at Gas Milano 1984, respectively.

The first collection under the new creative team is to bow for fall 2023 and presented in December.

Castiglione noted that the strategy entails a stronger focus on adjacent categories, too, including outerwear and casual tops such as sweatshirts and T-shirts.

Cue the new name, Gas Milano 1984, which reflects the denimwear brand’s ambition to boost its positioning as a full-fledged fashion player.

As part of the five-year turnaround business plan, Castiglione said the goal is to double revenues in three years. In 2021, the denim specialist posted sales of 30 million euros.

A menswear-driven brand, the new owners are eager to achieve a more balanced split, with womenswear growing from the current 20 percent to 40 percent.

“At the apex of its success, Gas fashion for women was very successful,” Castiglione explained.

The brand built its success in the ‘90s and Aughts when wholesale was still the driving force. Although there is no plan to shift that model entirely, the executive acknowledged that there are tweaks to be made.

The brand will reduce its stock keeping units, drop four collections a year and inject newness via capsule collections now and then.

“It’s typically a retail-leaning model,” he said. “We’re not yet thinking about a retail strategy, but the model can easily and successfully apply to the brand.”

The tech-savvy Castiglione will also be key to instituting a digital strategy, compensating for the lost online sales over the past few years.

“Among the next steps, we will build a digital marketing team to grow our e-commerce operations and provide e-tailers, think Zalando and department stores’ online channels, with forward-looking services,” the executive said.

He noted, for example, that the brand’s extensive archives could get the digital treatment, offering new generations a glimpse into Gas’ multifaceted past, which included tie-ups with the Repsol Honda team for the MotoGP, among other initiatives.

A Gas Milano 1984 recent campaign.
A Gas Milano 1984 recent campaign. Courtesy of Gas Milano 1984

Gas Milano 1984 counts around 500 stockists, mainly based in Italy. Castiglione said the domestic market will remain the primary focus together with Southern Europe and German-speaking countries, where denim consumption is among the highest.

“Until 15 years ago, Gas had a strong footprint in Europe [with local subsidiaries] and even in Japan,” Castiglione offered. To this end, a key priority on the manager’s agenda is to retrieve lost partnerships with department stores in the Old Continent, including El Corte Inglés, KaDeWe and Rinascente, among others.

A dedicated strategy on the U.S. and Canada, where majority shareholder Bordin is based, will follow.

Denim Brand Gas Milano 1984 Relaunches Under New Owners

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Denim Brand Gas Milano 1984 Relaunches Under New Owners

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Denim Brand Gas Milano 1984 Relaunches Under New Owners

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Denim Brand Gas Milano 1984 Relaunches Under New Owners

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Denim Brand Gas Milano 1984 Relaunches Under New Owners

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Denim Brand Gas Milano 1984 Relaunches Under New Owners

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Denim Brand Gas Milano 1984 Relaunches Under New Owners

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Denim Brand Gas Milano 1984 Relaunches Under New Owners

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Denim Brand Gas Milano 1984 Relaunches Under New Owners

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Denim Brand Gas Milano 1984 Relaunches Under New Owners

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Denim Brand Gas Milano 1984 Relaunches Under New Owners

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Denim Brand Gas Milano 1984 Relaunches Under New Owners

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Denim Brand Gas Milano 1984 Relaunches Under New Owners

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Denim Brand Gas Milano 1984 Relaunches Under New Owners

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Denim Brand Gas Milano 1984 Relaunches Under New Owners

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Denim Brand Gas Milano 1984 Relaunches Under New Owners

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Denim Brand Gas Milano 1984 Relaunches Under New Owners

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Denim Brand Gas Milano 1984 Relaunches Under New Owners

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Denim Brand Gas Milano 1984 Relaunches Under New Owners

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Denim Brand Gas Milano 1984 Relaunches Under New Owners

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Denim Brand Gas Milano 1984 Relaunches Under New Owners

Hot Summer Bags

Denim Brand Gas Milano 1984 Relaunches Under New Owners

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Denim Brand Gas Milano 1984 Relaunches Under New Owners

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Denim Brand Gas Milano 1984 Relaunches Under New Owners

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Denim Brand Gas Milano 1984 Relaunches Under New Owners

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Denim Brand Gas Milano 1984 Relaunches Under New Owners

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Denim Brand Gas Milano 1984 Relaunches Under New Owners

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Denim Brand Gas Milano 1984 Relaunches Under New Owners

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Denim Brand Gas Milano 1984 Relaunches Under New Owners

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Denim Brand Gas Milano 1984 Relaunches Under New Owners

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Denim Brand Gas Milano 1984 Relaunches Under New Owners

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Denim Brand Gas Milano 1984 Relaunches Under New Owners

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Denim Brand Gas Milano 1984 Relaunches Under New Owners

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Denim Brand Gas Milano 1984 Relaunches Under New Owners

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Denim Brand Gas Milano 1984 Relaunches Under New Owners

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Denim Brand Gas Milano 1984 Relaunches Under New Owners

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Denim Brand Gas Milano 1984 Relaunches Under New Owners

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Denim Brand Gas Milano 1984 Relaunches Under New Owners

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Denim Brand Gas Milano 1984 Relaunches Under New Owners

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Denim Brand Gas Milano 1984 Relaunches Under New Owners

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Denim Brand Gas Milano 1984 Relaunches Under New Owners

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Denim Brand Gas Milano 1984 Relaunches Under New Owners

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Denim Brand Gas Milano 1984 Relaunches Under New Owners

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Denim Brand Gas Milano 1984 Relaunches Under New Owners

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Denim Brand Gas Milano 1984 Relaunches Under New Owners

Video: The Business of Street Style

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad