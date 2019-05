The Charles-Westbrook feud quickly became an example of what not to do on the Internet (i.e., spread false or unsubstantiated information) and an embodiment of cancel culture at its worst.⁣ ⁣ YouTube’s beauty community is well acquainted with cancel culture — new feuds emerge as often as new makeup palettes. But the Charles-Westbrook fiasco is the largest drama to date. ⁣ ⁣ “Cancel culture is a byproduct of our ability to advocate for ourselves on social media,” said Angelica Nwandu, founder of popular Instagram account The Shade Room. “It comes from a great place, but what I’ve suggested is that we cancel the behavior and not the person because it’s becoming a toxic movement. It’s not allowing anyone to make a mistake.”⁣ ⁣ “Joining in on bandwagon hate and cancel culture is incredibly, incredibly toxic,” said Charles in his “No More Lies” video. “It’s very concerning to me that, as a society, we’re becoming OK with guilty until proven innocent instead of the other way around." ⁣ ⁣ Tap the link in bio for more. ⁣ ⁣ Report: @alexa_tietjen 📸: @glamlifeguru .⁣ .⁣ #wwdbeauty⁣ #jamescharles⁣ #tatiwestbrook