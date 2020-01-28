By  on January 28, 2020

Edwin, once a mainstay in the U.S. denim market, is relaunching in the U.S.

The label, whose U.S. license is owned by Vietnam-based denim manufacturer Saitex, is now being led by president Kathy Kweon and creative director Catherine Ryu, who together bring more than 30 years of denim manufacturing and design experience to Edwin U.S.A.

