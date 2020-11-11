Guess Inc. is turning to its archives once again. This time, the brand is unveiling 68 handpicked vintage items from the Eighties and Nineties as part of its “Guess Certified Vintage Program” on Thursday.

The styles — men’s and women’s wear — include denim, T-shirts and jackets that were designed in Los Angeles between 1981 and 1999. Priced between $79 and $168, the collection will be available exclusively on guessusa.com.

“There’s a lot of history of the brand that is ready to be retold after so many years,” said Nicolai Marciano, director of brand partnerships and specialty marketing. He’s the son of the family-run business’ cofounder, Paul Marciano. The company was launched in L.A. in 1981. Next year will mark its 40th anniversary.

Nicolai Marciano, 24, has been leading the strategy of diving into Guess’ past collections through initiatives like Guess Originals and Guess USA — both dedicated to celebrating vintage and reintroducing past Guess styles to a younger generation of consumers. The brand, which has been releasing a series of capsule collections to showcase remakes of past styles, is also advocating for fashion upcycling.

“We’re committed to promoting circular fashion and the premise of clothing lasting, being reused and recycled,” said Marciano. “We have so much history in a lot of different categories, in the creative assets of the brand, whether that’s from the apparel to our graphics to our imagery. There’s always a new story to tell and a different theme, something to be inspired by.”

The drop features skinny and straight-leg jeans, some using the stonewash technique or acid-washed. There are also patches and embroideries found on certain pieces.

“The younger generation is just really interested in nostalgia,” said Marciano, when asked about Gen Z’s particular attraction to the Nineties. “Whether it’s music or the different fashions from that era, there’s something they want to experience from that time.”

This week Marciano will guide partners, influencers and editors (one at a time, to meet COVID-19 safety protocols) through a re-creation of Guess’ original Rodeo Drive store concept. It’s a Western-themed space at the company’s downtown L.A. headquarters, displaying Guess vintage.